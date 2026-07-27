‘Love Island’ Star Answers MAGA Allegations With NSFW Rant

Love Island USA contestant Kenzie Annis has shut down speculation that she’s a MAGA supporter, slamming inquisitive fans in an expletive-ridden rant.

Annis, who competed on Season 8 of Peacock’s reality show, has faced allegations that she’s a fan of Donald Trump after screenshots displayed the star standing in front of Trump flags. According to Variety, those screenshots were “unverified,” while New York magazine called the posts “sketchy.”

Nonetheless, rumors within the fandom persisted. The 24-year-old decided to address the rumors once and for all during an Instagram Live with fellow Love Island alum Jaiden Bacciocco.

“That’s so funny ‘cause I’m not a Trump supporter, so you guys can f--- the f--- off!” Annis said on the livestream, looking visibly frustrated.

“Just because I’m blonde and white doesn’t mean I’m a f---ing Trump supporter. What the hell?”

Annis’s statement comes after family members have also had to address claims about their political leanings.

In May, the Georgia native’s father told TMZ that neither Annis nor their wider family support Trump. That same month, her brother, Alden, posted a TikTok video saying that no one in their family voted for Trump.

Mackenzie "Kenzie" Brooke Annis was on Season 8 of "Love Island USA." Peacock/Kim Nunneley/Peacock via Getty Images

“That couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump. It’s really just been weighing down on me, the things that I’ve seen people online saying about my sister.”

Annis, whose full name is MacKenzie, was eliminated from Love Island USA before the season finale. She was one of the original contestants in the show’s eighth season, entering the villa from day one.

After getting dumped from the series, Annis expressed gratitude for the experience on Instagram. “Feeling so blessed and thankful after this amazing experience! God is truly amazing!🩵🥹 I love ALL my Love Island season 8 fam!!!!” she wrote.

Annis appeared on Love Island shortly after graduating from nursing school.

She addressed the idea that she was “misinterpreted” by fans, telling Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, “It looks at the beginning like I’m like this blonde bimbo sex addict.”

“They didn’t get to see all of me, and I’m just hoping that people can see who I am now.”