Hollywood Stars Freed by Firefighters After Getting Trapped in Elevator

Firefighters had to rescue a handful of Hollywood A-Listers after they found themselves stuck at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

Emmy-winner Luke Wilson, Oscar-winning directors Wes Anderson and James L. Brooks, and at least three others were captured on video after the rescue, as shown in a video uploaded to Instagram by Carolyn Dunn, a production specialist at 20th Century Fox.

The video shows Anderson asking the Los Angeles Fire Department what went wrong, to which the officer responds, “Probably had too much weight in there.” Anderson thanks the firefighters in return.

The Fire Department told TMZ they responded to a call at 7:49 p.m. on Monday. The stars were trapped for under an hour.

According to Save Your Cinema, the stars had taken a “secret passageway/elevator” within the Academy Museum, which helps celebrities slip in and out of the building discreetly. The Hollywood Reporter was unable to confirm the existence of this passageway.

Anderson, Wilson, and Brooks were at the Academy for a special 30th anniversary screening of Anderson’s debut feature, Bottle Rocket. The 1996 comedy features Wilson and his brother, Owen Wilson, who wrote the film alongside Anderson.

Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson lived together as undergrads at the University of Texas at Austin, where they co-wrote the script for "Bottle Rocket." Jeff Vespa, WireImage / Getty Images

The two brothers made their acting debuts in the film. Brooks, who directed 1983’s Terms of Endearment, saw a condensed version of Anderson’s work at the 1993 Sundance Film Festival and later agreed to finance the 1996 full-length feature.

The stars reunited at the Academy for the sold-out screening and a joint Q&A, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wes Anderson, James L. Brooks, and Luke Wilson at the 30th Anniversary of “Bottle Rocket." Academy Museum Foundation/Richard Ha1rbaugh/Academy Museum Foundation via Getty Images

The academy describes the film as “an indie gem that marks an auspicious start for one of American cinema’s most consistently visionary talents.”

Anderson went on to become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed modern filmmakers, noted for a distinctive visual aesthetic and a repertoire of eccentric, heartrending works.