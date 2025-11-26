Macaulay Culkin Has an Incredible Idea for ‘Home Alone’ Return

Macaulay Culkin, childhood star of the beloved Home Alone films, told fans that he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to reprising his role as Kevin McCallister, but that the movie would “have to be just right.”

Luckily, he’s been thinking about what kind of storyline might fit the bill. During a stop on his “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” tour, Variety reports that the actor shared an idea he’s had for a potential sequel to 1990’s Home Alone and its follow-up, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“I kind of had this idea,” Culkin explained. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

Macaulay Culkin is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the first two ‘Home Alone’ movies. 20th Century Studios

Essentially, the idea would be to turn the tables on Kevin, who would be playing the roles occupied by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in Culkin’s Home Alone movie. The storyline would follow Kevin attempting to regain access to the family home during the holiday season.

Culkin added that “the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” and Kevin would be attempting to “get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal.”

”That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing,” Culkin told fans.

Macaulay Culkin has been with partner Brenda Song since 2017, and the couple share two children. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Culkin became one of the biggest child stars of the ‘90s as a result of the Home Alone franchise, which consists of a further four films following Culkin’s departure. Other films that helped propel Culkin to superstardom included My Girl and Richie Rich.

He took a break from acting in 1995, returning in 2003 with Party Monster and the cult classic Saved! the following year. Acting on and off since as well as performing as a musician, Culkin is also a father, sharing two children with partner Brenda Song.

Culkin has already reprised his role as Kevin McCallister once since 1992: for a 2018 Google ad for Google Assistant. In the ad, Culkin recreated iconic scenes from the movie while asking Google Assistant to set reminders for him.

Unfortunately, not everyone involved in the original Home Alone movies is open to the idea of a new installment. Director Chris Columbus told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that a new film should never be made.

“I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus told the outlet in August. “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”