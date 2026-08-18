Queen of Pop, 68, Dominates MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Madonna, 68, leads this year’s MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 11 nods, besting Taylor Swift, 36.

The Queen of Pop is up for categories including video, artist, and song of the year as well as best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography, and visual effects.

Madonna is seen performing a surprise concert in Times Square on June 04, 2026 in New York City. James Devaney/James Devaney, GC Images

Madonna has been nominated for the Video Music Awards in every decade of her five-decade career. She has received 19 awards and made VMA history as the first solo female artist to win the Video Vanguard Award.

Taylor Swift is second to Madonna with nine nominations. A single win would make her the most-decorated artist in VMA history. She is currently tied with Beyoncé—both have 30 awards.

Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/TAS24/Don Arnold, Getty Images

If the “Like a Virgin” singer sweeps all 11 categories, she would also be tied with the two icons for most VMAs.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are both up for seven awards.

The results will be revealed live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.