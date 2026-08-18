Queen of Pop, 68, Dominates MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Madonna, 68, leads this year’s MTV Video Music Awards nominations with 11 nods, besting Taylor Swift, 36.
The Queen of Pop is up for categories including video, artist, and song of the year as well as best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography, and visual effects.
Madonna has been nominated for the Video Music Awards in every decade of her five-decade career. She has received 19 awards and made VMA history as the first solo female artist to win the Video Vanguard Award.
Taylor Swift is second to Madonna with nine nominations. A single win would make her the most-decorated artist in VMA history. She is currently tied with Beyoncé—both have 30 awards.
If the “Like a Virgin” singer sweeps all 11 categories, she would also be tied with the two icons for most VMAs.
Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are both up for seven awards.
The results will be revealed live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.