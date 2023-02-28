There is no greater joy than Toni Collette starring in a ridiculous-sounding movie. Did you watch Dream Horse? I raise you a Mafia Mamma.

In the trailer for the new film, which opens in April, Collette plays a woman who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire. There are things that are horrifying about her new life situation—hired hands offering to kill off anyone inconvenient—and things that are potentially attractive: hired hands offering to kill off ex-husbands.

It’s the kind of fish-out-of-water tale that Collette excels at, bumbling every interaction with the ruthless mob that she’s now, apparently, in charge of. The icing on the cake is Monica Bellucci as the firm’s trusted consigliere. The fact that Collette is a multiple-award nominated actress doing this movie? A treat for us all.

It’s always fun when an actress who is considered in the conversation of elite performers—that one scene in The Sixth Sense is iconic—lends herself to the silly side. That’s what Mafia Mamma, by name alone, seems to be. It may be called Mafia Mamma, but maybe the title should be Mafia Mother, because, as the youths say, that’s what Collette is.

Take a look at the trailer below: