PICK ME! MAGA Barbie Makes Desperate Plea for Bond Girl Role “I want to be the next Bond girl,” said one of Trump’s crushes. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

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WNBA star Sophie Cunningham would like some “help” getting on the shortlist to be the next “Bond girl” to star alongside newly minted Bond actor Robert Pattinson.

The 30-year-old Indiana Fever player made her plea in a post on X on Thursday. “Okay but for real, I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help!” The post comes days after Robert Pattinson, 40, was announced as the star of Amazon MGM’s Bond 26.

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Sophie Cunningham has been embraced by Donald Trump’s supporters due to her views on transgender athletes. Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images via Reuters

Casting for the iconic character’s love interest has not been announced, though names like Zendaya, with whom Pattinson starred in The Drama, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Inde Navaratte, Florence Pugh, and Maya Jama, have drawn buzz ahead of the announcement.

X

Cunningham earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly following conservatives online, according to Complex, and cemented it by posting a series of videos that appeared to support the right’s causes. The support earned her regular compliments from Donald Trump, with the 80-year-old president regularly calling her “beautiful” from the midterms campaign trail before MAGA was decimated by the “Blue Wave.”

Donald Trump spoke about Cunningham from his rally stages. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said last month. He added days later at another campaign stop, “I don’t know that much about women’s basketball. I don’t even know if she can play, I assume she can.”

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He went on, “She’s probably good, but there’s something about her that’s really great. I sort of like her. I must tell you. Sophie Cunningham, you know, she’s a big fan of ours, I hear. “I don’t know if she’s any good at basketball, but she’s good at sanity. She’s good at bringing sanity to life.”

Pattinson was announced as the new Bond on Monday. Yves Herman/REUTERS

Cunningham, who supports the right-wing cause to bar trans women from participation in women’s team sports by using the euphemism “protect women,” appeared in a racy Maxim cover shoot on Nov. 18, posing topless for the magazine. She blamed the media for making her MAGA-coded comments “a distraction” from the WNBA in March.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” she told ESPN. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

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