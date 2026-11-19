MAGA Barbie Makes Desperate Plea for Bond Girl Role
“I want to be the next Bond girl,” said one of Trump’s crushes.
Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham would like some “help” getting on the shortlist to be the next “Bond girl” to star alongside newly minted Bond actor Robert Pattinson.
The 30-year-old Indiana Fever player made her plea in a post on X on Thursday. “Okay but for real, I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help!” The post comes days after Robert Pattinson, 40, was announced as the star of Amazon MGM’s Bond 26.
Casting for the iconic character’s love interest has not been announced, though names like Zendaya, with whom Pattinson starred in The Drama, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Inde Navaratte, Florence Pugh, and Maya Jama, have drawn buzz ahead of the announcement.
Cunningham earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly following conservatives online, according to Complex, and cemented it by posting a series of videos that appeared to support the right’s causes. The support earned her regular compliments from Donald Trump, with the 80-year-old president regularly calling her “beautiful” from the midterms campaign trail before MAGA was decimated by the “Blue Wave.”
“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said last month. He added days later at another campaign stop, “I don’t know that much about women’s basketball. I don’t even know if she can play, I assume she can.”
He went on, “She’s probably good, but there’s something about her that’s really great. I sort of like her. I must tell you. Sophie Cunningham, you know, she’s a big fan of ours, I hear. “I don’t know if she’s any good at basketball, but she’s good at sanity. She’s good at bringing sanity to life.”
Cunningham, who supports the right-wing cause to bar trans women from participation in women’s team sports by using the euphemism “protect women,” appeared in a racy Maxim cover shoot on Nov. 18, posing topless for the magazine. She blamed the media for making her MAGA-coded comments “a distraction” from the WNBA in March.
“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” she told ESPN. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…