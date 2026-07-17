Sydney Sweeney made what fans of Taylor Swift have taken to be a subtle dig at the superstar singer. And she did it with underwear.

Sweeney, who is dating the Swift’s longtime nemesis Scooter Braun, shared her new line of panties in an Instagram Stories post that included a pair embroidered with “but daddy I love him,” which is also the title of a track on Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album.

The Euphoria star wrote that the new drop included “panty packs with some of my lil sayings hehehe 😂.”

Sydney Sweeney dropped her new lingerie line on Thursday, linking to different sets on her Instagram story. Instagram

The phrase is not just from Swift’s lyrics but also from the iconic plea that Ariel screams at King Triton in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid. Still, that has not stopped Swift’s army of fans from crying foul over Sweeney’s post, including some calling on the pop billionaire to sue.

Sweeney, 28, has reportedly been dating Braun, 45, since September, though they did not go public with their relationship until this spring. Braun previously owned the masters for six of Swift’s albums and is the former manager of Kanye West, another noted Swift nemesis.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Scooter Braun, 45, were spotted in New York in October, but were not confirmed to be dating until months later. Aeon/GC Images

Swift told Time in 2023 that she felt Braun bought her masters “for nefarious reasons.” She also railed against him after he purchased her masters in 2019, citing the “incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Swift said Braun’s purchase of the catalog was her “worst nightmare.”

Braun, for his part, claims that he hardly knows Swift.

Braun complained that he “went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night,” during an appearance on The Free Press’ Second Thought podcast in May about his feud with Swift. “I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said: I don’t know Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

He added, “There’s this big misconception that, like, we knew each other, and we had this feud, and I managed her for years. And people are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her, and never really knew her. I will never truly understand that situation. To this day, I wish her nothing but the best.”

Sweeney's ad campaign has simultaneously drawn criticism as a white supremacist dog whistle and prompted prominent MAGA faces to rush to her defense. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Sweeney has faced backlash over her conservative political affiliations. She was revealed to be a registered Republican around the time the actress appeared in a controversial American Eagle advertisement perceived as right-wing messaging.

Sweeney countered that she has been misunderstood by the public, but she quickly became a MAGA favorite, supported by President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.