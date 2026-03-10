MAGA Influencer Melts Down Over ‘Non-Biblical’ Disney Movie

A right-wing podcast host has taken aim at an animated children’s movie for apparently showcasing non-biblical themes.

Alex Clark, the 33-year-old Turning Point USA influencer and host of a podcast called Culture Apothecary, said Hoppers, the Pixar-animated Disney movie, was “completely void of joy.”

“Parents shouldn’t take kids under 10 to see this movie,” Clark, who—as of November 2024—has no children, wrote on X.

Clark hosts a podcast "rooted in conservative values." Gage Skidmore

“Kids 10-13 years old should see it with parents and have a discussion afterwards,” she urged. “It is the darkest Pixar film with heavy themes, destruction and violence due to the main character’s selfishness and bad decisions, none of the main human characters are likable, promotes a message of ‘all people are good inside’ and that ‘animals should be elevated to the same level as humans’ (neither biblical).”

Clark continued: “It’s also completely void of joy, atypical for a Pixar film. Only a handful of laughs and instead a focus on heavy and serious topics. Can’t imagine any children wanting to watch this film a second time let alone over and over again.”

Clark took issue with what she said were non-biblical themes in the animated movie. X/yoalexrapz

The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hoppers, which led the field with an $88 million opening weekend, tells the story of an animal-loving student whose mind “hops” into that of a robotic beaver, which helps animals save their habitats.

Clark’s criticism isn’t in line with most of the reviews of Hoppers. On Rotten Tomatoes, 93 percent are positive, while Cinemascore’s poll shows a grade of A. On RogerEbert.com, the movie earned four out of four stars.

Hoppers is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association, meaning it contains “some material [that] may not be suitable for children.”

Clark’s podcast, meanwhile, may contain material that may not be suitable for those unwilling to consult experts.

“Abortion is never medically necessary to save the life of the mother,” Clark told The Washington Post in a 2024 interview, despite medical experts having debunked that claim. “I know you’ll cite experts who tell me I’m wrong about this, but this is my view.”