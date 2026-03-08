Oscar Nominee’s New Movie Plummets at Box Office
The Maggie Gylenhaal-directed The Bride! opened to a low $7.3 million in the U.S. on a $90 million budget. Warner Bros. had estimated that the second Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film would gross between $16 million and $18 million at the box office. Its international box office totaled $6.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $13.6 million. The film is a reimagining of the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein and features a cast including this year’s Best Actress Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. Critics weren’t sure what to make of the movie either, with very mixed reviews and a 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Worse, it had a “C+” on the audience-sourced Cinema Score. This is a flop from a long line of hits for Warner Bros. in the last year, like the award-winning Sinners, Weapons, and Wuthering Heights. The top box office performer this weekend was Pixar’s Hoppers. The animated story earned $46 million across 4,000 theaters in the U.S. and another $42 million worldwide.