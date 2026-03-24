MAGA Pop Star Says She Was Canned by Group Over Politics

The Pussycat Dolls are embarking on a reunion tour with only three of their six original members. And one now says she believes she wasn’t invited back because of her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracy theories.

Jessica Sutta, 43, one of six members of the early-2000s girl group headed by Nicole Scherzinger, 47, told The Maverick Approach podcast that she wasn’t told why she didn’t receive an invite, but feels certain it was because she was seen as “a liability.” Sutta left the group when it originally disbanded in 2010.

The Maverick Approach/YouTube

“None of us were called. None of us were told about anything,” Sutta said, “In fact, we were blindsided.”

Scherzinger and the two “Dolls” she teamed up with for the reunion tour, “PCD Forever,” Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, announced the tour on March 20. Also left out of the announcement were original members Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton. Sutta said Scherzinger, who won a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard, had tried to call her on the day of the announcement, but she didn’t answer the phone.

“I don’t plan to call her back,” Sutta said. “I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist. I even cried with joy when she won her Tony just recently.”

Nicole Scherzinger Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Sutta explained that she believed she wasn’t asked to be part of the “cash grab” tour because “I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA.” She added, “Do I love what Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war.” But, she added, “We didn’t have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him.”

“People are screaming at me, ‘You’re MAGA, you’re MAGA.’ Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I’m like, I’m so sick of people telling me who I should be,” she went on. She added that Kennedy is an “amazing human” who is “too good to be president” because he has “too big of a heart.”

Scherzinger found herself in hot water in November 2024, following the backlash over a comment she left on disgraced comedian-turned-conspiracy theorist Russell Brand’s Instagram post in which he wore a red “Make Jesus First Again” baseball cap, modeled after Trump’s MAGA paraphernalia.

Instagram/screengrab

“Where can I get that hat?” Scherzinger asked at the time.

The Broadway star ultimately issued the statement, “Many presumptions are being drawn, which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for. Many of the marginalized communities feeling hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care about most. I stand with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career.”

But Scherzinger has been left with a mean-girl image after apparently not informing her former group members about the reunion tour before its announcement.

Bachar wrote in an Instagram post that she found the ordeal “disappointing on a personal level” and that she “would have appreciated direct communication.”

Scherzinger froze during a Today interview when Craig Melvin asked how she arrived at the decision not to tell the other members beforehand. “Well, I mean…listen…we are just, so, as women today…” she tried, resulting in the now viral interview clip.

Wyatt jumped in with a save, “Ultimately, we’ve got to protect our peace, and when something like The Pussycat Dolls has so much history. We have ruptured in the past, and right now we are repairing, and we’re sort of on the same page with that.”