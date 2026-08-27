MAGA Rep Melts Down at Kimmel Host for Mocking Trump’s Weight

A Republican congressman has turned on Jelly Roll after the singer mocked President Donald Trump’s weight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Florida Republican Jimmy Patronis once enthusiastically invited the rapper-turned-country star to perform at the Gulf Coast Jam festival in Florida’s Panhandle. In a June 2024 post on X shared by MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, Patronis wrote, “How bout it @JellyRoll615? Welcome to @GulfCoastJam!”

That goodwill evaporated this week. Before Jelly Roll had even returned to his late-night hosting slot, Patronis posted on X, “@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle. I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token “country” star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser.”

Jimmy Patronis/X

Jimmy Patronis/X

TDS refers to “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the charge leveled at anyone who criticizes the president.

Jelly Roll enraged MAGA with his opening monologue as guest host on Monday, when he sounded the alarm on Trump’s health. “A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight,” he said. “After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That’s crazy.”

He continued, “Think about this, y’all, in the few last years I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” before adding that “based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

Rep. Jimmy Patronis on Capitol Hill in May. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

By the following night, Jelly Roll acknowledged the joke had “really messed with people’s heads.” Self-described MAGA spokesperson Gunther Eagleman posted on X, “Jelly Roll made a YUGE mistake going after Trump. Dumb.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “Is there anyone who is still a fan of Jelly Roll? Dude is getting absolutely destroyed on social media,” and, “The dude f---ed up, big time.”

Commentator Eric Daugherty shared a video of the singer meeting Trump, writing, “JELLY ROLL EXPOSED AS A MASSIVE FRAUD,” noting, “He’s now attacking Trump, yet was previously ECSTATIC when he walked up to President Trump — acting like his biggest fan. Hollywood changes people for the worst!”

Jelly Roll doubled down on the jibes. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson, who is close to the president, piled on too, saying the singer “DESTROYED His Career on LIVE-TV.”

None of it made Jelly Roll back down. “I can’t believe out of all the jokes I’ve told the past few nights, the one that really seemed to make people mad about what I said about the president was when I said he was overweight,” he said on the show on Wednesday evening.

“I thought fat-on-fat crime was OK. I mean, we can debate whether this president is mentally fit, but I think we can all agree he is certainly not physically fit.”

Trump and Patronis, in the MAGA cap, at the Capitol in February. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

He then aired a fake ad for a made-up weight loss drug he dubbed “Donjaro,” with a voiceover promising a “once daily injection that goes right into your presidential a-- and reduces cravings so you can get right back to the executive orders that matter most,” and warning of side effects including “meeting drowsiness, irritability, confusion, bruising of the hands, massive kankles, and orgasmic grunting.”

He closed out the bit with one more dig at the president. “Wouldn’t it be nice to see Trump lose something besides the war, his popularity and most of his f---ing marbles?” he said. “And just so we’re clear, I believe in you, Mr. President. With a little hard work, one day your waistline will be just as thin as your skin.”