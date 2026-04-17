MAGA Star Flamed for Asking Trump to Fix Her Passport Gender

Caitlyn Jenner’s plea to Donald Trump about the unwanted change to her passport has critics rolling their eyes.

Jenner, a transgender woman, has actively supported Trump’s 2024 bid for re-election, despite MAGA politicians’ hardline stance against affirming LGBTQ people’s identities. Trump signed an executive order declaring there were only “two genders” during his first week in office.

“What do I do? This is a safety factor,” Jenner told Tomi Lahren about the altered gender marker on her passport. Shir Torem/REUTERS

“What do I do? This is a safety factor,” she told the conservative commentator. “I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport.”

The View co-host and Trump critic Ana Navarro reacted on Instagram Friday, “Boo-hoo. Cry me a f---ing river.” Navarro’s followers chimed in with similar sentiments, “I didn’t think the leopards would eat MY face,” said one. Another added, “She literally voted for this!!!”

"Cry me a f---ing river,” Ana Navarro wrote to Instagram in reaction to Jenner’s plea to Trump on Friday. Ana Navarro/instagram

Another user posted, “Supporting a movement that limits your own rights is a difficult contradiction to ignore. She had it coming.”

Jenner said that she still “loves” Trump and doesn’t “blame him,” however.

“I’m trying to figure out at this point what to do,” she told Lahren. “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him, but for a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

She hasn’t been able to get in touch with Trump, she said, despite having the president’s cellphone number.

“I wrote a letter explaining all of this to him, how it’s affecting me, and a lot of other people,” that she delivered when she was visiting Mar-a-Lago two months ago, she explained. “And unfortunately, he wasn’t there that weekend. Um, actually, the Secret Service guy said he could get it to him, put it on his desk, and stuff.”

Jenner said she tried to deliver a letter to the president about her plight, which she handed over to the Secret Service. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Jenner went on, “I haven’t heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue [list]. So I get that.” She added, “I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”

“Even to vote, now, you need proper identification—and I don’t have that,” she concluded. “I just think it was just not thought out well.”