MAGA Star Goes Scorched Earth on TV Son for Calling Her Out

Roseanne Barr has dropped the F-word 13 times in two minutes during a furious rant about her former TV son, Michael Fishman.

The disgraced sitcom star, 73, waved a lit cigarette between two fingers while unleashing a tirade of profanity on Fishman, who wrote on Instagram on Aug. 12 that he believes Roseanne was “rightfully canceled.”

ABC canceled the revival of the hit sitcom in May 2018 after Barr posted a racist tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, an Iranian-African American former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, to the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.”

Fishman, 44, said Barr’s tweets caused “damage” and were “dehumanizing.” He continued, “Perpetuating racial tropes leads to real-world consequences.”

“He f---ing doesn’t even know what I f---ing said, even though I’ve explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet,” Barr said of Fishman on the Can’t Be Censored podcast. “He hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say because he is a bigot, and he’s a brainwashed bigot, and when he asked me to explain it to him when I had already explained it 9,000 times.”

Michael Fishman, Rosanne Barr and Alicia Goranson arrive for the taping of Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne in Los Angeles, August 4, 2012. Phil McCarten/REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Barr, who went full MAGA after the cancellation, was wearing a shirt with the moniker “PROTECT YOURSELF FROM HOLLYWOOD” emblazoned on the front when she unloaded on Fishman.

Fishman, who was just six years old when the sitcom premiered in 1988, played D.J. Conner, the son of Roseanne and her on-screen husband Dan Conner, played by John Goodman.

In the days following her initial tweet, Barr attempted to explain her behavior using several excuses, including that she had taken Ambien before tweeting, that the tweet was about U.S.-Iran nuclear policy and not race, and that she didn’t know Jarrett was Black; instead, she said she thought Jarrett was Saudi, Jewish, or Persian. Since then, she has become a vocal proponent of Donald Trump and his politics—and now, a vocal opponent of Fishman and his.

“I told him, ‘Let me explain this to you, Michael: Go and f--- yourself,” she said, “and stay f---ed ‘till the day you die. Don’t f---ing put my name in your f---ing mouth. Shut the f--- up. You are an ignoramus and a bigot, and you have no idea what I said, because it contradicts the Democrat party that you’ve had shoved down your throat and up your a--. And so just f--- you.”

The cast of ABC’s “Roseanne.” ABC

“You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said,” Barr continued, addressing Fishman. “You have no f---ing idea of any of that, Michael. You think I said, ‘Black people look like monkeys.’ Go f--- yourself, you little f---ing worm.”

Roseanne originally ran from 1988 through 1997. Its 2018 reboot of the same name lasted about two months before it was canceled, which spurred a spinoff of the series without Barr called The Conners. Producers wrote Fishman’s character off the show ahead of Season 5; Fishman called himself “incredibly lucky” for his role and even told Deadline he sends “tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”

Barr’s legacy has been far less graceful.

“I’m glad they fired you, because I was the only reason you were ever on that show,” she shot at Fishman. “They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made ‘em take you back. F--- you, you little f---ing putz.”

“But I’m not bitter. I’m not bitter,” she said, before adding, “I feel like suing him, because it’s slander to bring up something I have addressed 9,000 times.”