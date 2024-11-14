MAGA Urges Disney to Sack ‘Snow White’ Star After Trump Post

Snow White actress Rachel Zegler is facing backlash after she posted her feelings about Donald Trump and his supporters on Instagram last week following his election win.

The comments have prompted some Disney fans to vow a boycott of the film’s March 2025 release.

Zegler, 23, took to her Instagram stories to write a long statement about her disapproval of Trump’s win. “I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she wrote, according to a social media user who took screenshots of the post before it was deleted.

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.”



“Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us toward a world that is fearful.”

Zegler went on to write that she was “shocked” and “heartbroken” over the election results and agreed with singer Ethel Cain’s statement about Trump’s voters: “I hope that peace never finds you.”

The backlash from Trump’s supporters, as the comments made the rounds on X, was swift. One of Zegler’s many statements acknowledged this, as she quoted Instagram comments that alerted her, “They’re eating you up on Twitter.”

That’s when the Disney film star took aim at Elon Musk, telling her Instagram followers, “Get off of Elon’s app” as “He helped that man get elected and you’re giving him business.”

She went on to criticize the country for having a “deep, deep sickness” to vote for a “man who threatens our democracy,” before signing off on her string of messages with “F--- Donald Trump.”

Comments calling Zegler “unhinged and a liability,” were quickly uploaded, with one user suggesting Disney should “permanently shelve Snow White and distance themselves from her.” Others vowed they won’t “take [their] kids to see this trash after the statement you put out.”

Zegler’s casting in Disney’s live action Snow White remake has been a magnet for controversy since the company cast the Latina actress in 2021 to play the historically white cartoon character, a move that was also met with backlash to Disney.

Further criticism emerged, particularly from those on the right, over Zegler’s comments to Variety that her version of Snow White would be empowered in contrast to the animated original, in which the character falls in love “with a guy who literally stalks her.”