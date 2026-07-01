‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star, 40, Splits From Wife of 10 Years

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 40, is divorcing his wife of ten years.

“🚨 Life update! 🚨” Frankie began a Wednesday X post announcing his split from his wife, Paige Price Muniz.

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” the star wrote, alongside an image of the pair with their five-year-old son, Mauz.

Muniz gained fame as a child star in the classic 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, as the titular character. He continued to take major roles in films and television throughout the 2000s before pivoting to racing.

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents,” he continued, explaining that their son will remain “the center of our world.”

The actor-turned-race car driver first met Paige in 2016 at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational golf tournament. They became engaged less than two years later, married in the spring of 2020, and welcomed their son, Mauz Mosley, a year later.

The star was nothing but thankful for his ex, writing, “She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter.”

The couple, who said they would remain business partners and co-parents, was last seen together just a few months ago at the premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

“We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together,” Frankie wrote, adding that they intend to maintain the “same teamwork and love” they’ve always had.

“We both choose not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our family’s privacy during this time,” he concluded the post.