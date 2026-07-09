Maren Morris Teases New Girlfriend With Steamy Pic

Country stars Maren Morris, 36, and Cassadee Pope, 36, have sparked rumors that they are dating after sharing a steamy picture of them kissing.

Morris and Pope, who won Season 3 of The Voice, shared pictures on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday that showed them cozying up at a New York restaurant.

Morris posted a photo on Instagram with her arm around the fellow country singer. @marenmorris/Instagram

Morris posted a photo on Instagram with her arm around the fellow country singer.

Pope appeared to confirm their romantic connection on her Instagram story with a picture of the two kissing from the same outing, captioned “she won’t go out with you because she’s out with me, silly @marenmorris.”

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope. Instagram

The two have long crossed paths in the country music world, first being pictured together in 2018 after Morris received the CMT Next Women of Country Impact Award.

The two were first pictured together in 2018. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Just a year later, Pope became Morris’s opening act during her 2019 Girl: The World Tour.

Pope has not previously publicly identified as a member of the LGBTQ community.

She most recently dated Nashville actor Sam Palladio for nearly seven years, from 2017 to 2024. Previously, she was engaged to All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson, but they broke up in 2017 after seven years together.

Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope attend the "Someone Like You" Nashville Premiere. Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Someone Like Yo

Morris came out as bisexual during Pride Month in 2024, just months after her divorce from her husband of six years, Ryan Hurd, with whom she shares a son.

“PHOENIX, AZ. happy to be the B in LGBTQ+. happy pride,” Morris wrote in a June 9th post while in Arizona for her RSVP: Redux Tour.

Since then, the “Middle” singer has been open about how she’s formed deep connections with women she often suspected might be more than just friendship.

“I have confusion sometimes because I can connect with a woman, any woman within like two minutes,” Morris said. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM

“I have confusion sometimes because I can connect with a woman, any woman within like two minutes,” Morris said in May 2025 during an appearance U Up? Podcast, explaining that deep conversations that might take years with a man can happen in an instant with women.

“Sometimes I just love a woman and we’re friends. Then she’s giving me a vibe of, like, she’s gonna kiss me, and I feel like we’re just friends, but I really connect with you on this emotionally deep level,” Morris explained.