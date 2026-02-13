Margot Robbie Reveals the Actress Who Inspired Her Career

Margot Robbie is now one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, but before her fame, she used another actress’s audition as motivation.

The Barbie actress, 35, revealed that she would often turn to Rachel McAdams’s viral audition tape for her role in The Notebook.

“I used to watch Rachel McAdams’ audition for The Notebook before I would go to auditions. She’s so good, and she’s so charming and real, and like, in it,” Robbie told BBC Radio 2 during the press tour for her latest film, Wuthering Heights. “I used to watch it before I’d go to an audition, I was like, ‘Okay, just try and be as good as her.’”

Margot Robbie says she would watch Rachel McAdam's audition tape for 'The Notebook' before her own auditions. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

Robbie went as far as to say she credits McAdams, 47, for every role she has gotten.

“Technically, you could say any part I got would’ve been in thanks to her because I was always watching her audition before. It’s just the commitment. I always watched it to remind myself that you have to fully commit in the audition room,” Robbie said.

Margot Robbie and Rachel McAdams arriving at the premiere of 'About Time' in London in 2013. Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The two actresses worked together in Richard Curtis’s About Time, in which McAdams played the lead. Robbie had only a small role in the film.

“I was absolutely no one back then and she was so lovely to me and my brother. I’ll never forget how she’d go out of her way to be so kind. I just love her,” Robbie said of McAdams.

That same year, Robbie appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, widely regarded as her breakthrough performance. She has been nominated for three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. In 2023, she was the world’s highest-paid actress.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights' Warner Bros. Pictures

The actress is next appearing opposite fellow Australian Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fenell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, Wuthering Heights. The film releases worldwide on February 13.