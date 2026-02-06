Mark Ruffalo Unloads on ‘Smug’ MAGA ‘Shark Tank’ Star

Mark Ruffalo ripped into “smug” Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary after he said pop stars like Billie Eilish should just “shut your mouth” and “entertain.”

Eilish ruffled MAGA feathers when she used her Grammy acceptance speech to blast Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” the “Wildflower” singer said, adding, “F--- ICE.”

O’Leary called out Eilish on Fox News and suggested that performers should just perform without straying into political or social issues. “It’s the first lesson 101 for a celebrity: As you rise up, whether you’re a film star or music star or whatever, shut your mouth, and just entertain,” he said.

Billie Eilish wore an “ICE OUT” pin at the Grammys and declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ruffalo, on Threads, turned the MAGA pundit’s rhetoric back on him, writing, “Kevin O’Leary why don’t you STFU.”

The actor added: “It’s hilarious. You will go on any show and talk s--t about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100’s of millions of people the world over.”

Mark Ruffalo's attack on Kevin O'Leary for attacking Billie Eilish. Mark Ruffalo/Threads

Taking a swipe at O’Leary’s foray into Hollywood, Ruffalo added, “It’s astounding the fantasy double standard Kevin O’Leary lives in. You played yourself well in Marty Supreme.”

O’Leary played supervillain Milton Rockwell in the Josh Safdie-directed flick, starring Timothy Chalamet. Speaking to Toronto Life about his casting, O’Leary said, “They were looking for a real a--hole. They were very blunt about it. They said that they wanted someone the audience would dislike immediately, and that was me.”

Kevin O’Leary, posing with Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet at the “Marty Supreme” premiere, said of his role in the film: “They said that they wanted someone the audience would dislike immediately, and that was me.” John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Eilish, who won Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower,” was one of many musicians on the red carpet to voice their feelings about the Trump administration.

Everyone from pop stars Justin Bieber, 31, to folk-rock legend Joni Mitchell, 82, donned “ICE OUT” pins in protest against the hardline immigration blitz.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who will headline Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, won the Best Música Urbana Album award for his release DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

He too protested against the administration. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” he said.