Married Patriots Head Coach Caught Kissing NFL Reporter in New Photos

Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel was photographed kissing NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a shadowy New York bar, new images published by Page Six revealed.

​​In photos dated March 11, 2020, at Tribeca Tavern, Russini’s legs appear between Vrabel’s as he holds her arm, with what seems to be his wedding ring visible. In another photo, Vrabel seems to lean in to kiss the NFL reporter.

These new findings follow photos that emerged in late March showing the two married industry insiders holding hands and hugging at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona.

An eyewitness to the latest photo release told Page Six that the couple arrived at the bar around midnight and patronized the establishment for around an hour.

“They were kissing, and they were all over each other,” the source said.

“They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly. There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did,” they added.

The source confirmed to Page Six that Vrabel wore his ring throughout his cozy encounter with the reporter.

Russini and Vrabel both share two children with their respective partners. @dmrussini/Instagram

At the time of the photos, Russini was an NFL reporter at ESPN and was six months away from marrying her now-husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. Vrabel was then head coach for the Tennessee Titans and had been married to his wife, Jen, for more than two decades.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Russini and Vrabel through his Patriots representatives for further comment.

Both parties previously denied any romantic involvement and stated that they were spending time with a larger group when photographed together at the Arizona resort. Since then, Russini has resigned from her position at The Athletic, and Vrabel has stated that he is seeking counseling.

Vrabel said earlier today that he decided to get help to become “a better person.”

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling,” Vrabel said on Thursday, missing the third day of the NFL draft.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots as a linebacker. Mark J. Rebilas/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vrabel said earlier this week that he wanted to wait to address the issue publicly so he could have some “difficult conversations” with people he cares about. He described those discussions as “positive and productive.”

Russini, for her part, maintained that she covered the NFL with “professionalism and dedication.”

“I do so not because I accept the narrative constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or let it define me or my career,” she explained in her April 14 resignation letter to The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg.

Ginsberg publicly stated that The Athletic planned to continue its standards review despite her exit.

“When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation, and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation,” Ginsberg said regarding the investigation.