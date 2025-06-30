Martin Short Gushes Over Meryl Streep: She Made Me ‘Nervous’

Martin Short admitted that—as could be expected—he was very “nervous” to act opposite three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep for the first time on Only Murders in the Building.

And while he didn’t exactly confirm the long-held rumors of a real-life romantic relationship, he let it be known exactly how much he adores his co-star and friend.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Meryl Streep and Martin Short are seen on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" on May 07, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast released Monday, Short, 75, said he looked around the set during filming for the show’s upcoming fifth season and he saw Streep, Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger and Diane Wiest. “And I was starting to count the Oscars. And it was two, four, six, eight, nine. It was insane.”

This led Short to recall his first scene with Streep, 76, in the third season of the Hulu comedy—presumably before their alleged romance began.

Martin Short (L) and Meryl Streep are seen filming 'Only Murders in the Building' in Queens on May 07, 2025 in New York City. TheStewartofNY/GC Images

“I remember the first day working with Meryl and driving to the studio and thinking, hmm, I’m nervous today. I haven’t been nervous going to the set for a long time,” Short said, before adding, dreamily, “Oh yeah, it’s Meryl Streep.”

In that first scene together, which sets up what will be their characters’ romantic arc together, Short and Streep are seated at a piano “kind of flirting a little bit,” as the actor put it. After the first take, while the cameras were resetting, Short said Street turned to him and said, “OK, nerves to half,” revealing that she too had been sweating it.

“Wait a second, I was nervous!” Short remembered thinking. “You can’t be nervous.”

Meryl Streep and Martin Short at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" at Paramount Studios on August 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Short, whose wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman died in 2010, and Streep, who has been separated from her husband Don Gummer for nearly a decade, have never publicly confirmed their rumored relationship. But they have been frequently photographed together, often holding hands, and earlier this year sat next to each other at the 50th anniversary celebrations for Saturday Night Live.

On the SNL50 red carpet, another Only Murders guest star, Amy Schumer, helped fuel the rumors by saying, “I think Marty might be off the market” suggesting he was now with “just like the greatest actor of our time.”