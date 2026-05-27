Martin Short’s Desperate Call Before Daughter Found Dead Revealed

Disturbing new details about the tragic death of Martin Short’s daughter have been revealed.

Katherine Short, 42, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Feb. 23. An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now revealed that Short, 76, called Katherine’s friend to check on his daughter after not hearing from her in 24 hours.

The friend found a note on Katherine’s locked bedroom door, according to TMZ. After calling the police, who made a forced entry into the bedroom, Katherine was found deceased with a Glock 19 9mm pistol under her chest.

On Feb. 24, a representative for Short confirmed Katherine’s death. “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” read the statement. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Actor and comedian Martin Short poses with his daughter, Katherine Elizabeth, in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. Joan Adlen Photography/Getty Images

Katherine’s suicide note has not been released to the public. The autopsy report noted a previous attempt in 2017.

Katherine was adopted by Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010. The couple shared Katherine and two sons, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

In 2012, Katherine decided to change her last name to avoid the limelight from her father’s fame. Her official name became “Katherine Elizabeth Hartley.” In a petition to do so, Katherine wrote, “My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker. I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father.”

Martin Short and daughter Katherine in New York in 2006. James Devaney/WireImage

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker and also participated in community outrage and charity work around mental health issues.

Short delivered a poignant reflection of Katherine’s death in an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning. He said it’s “been a nightmare” for the family.

“Mental health and cancer are both diseases,” Short said, speaking about both his daughter and his wife. He added, “Sometimes with diseases, they are terminal.”

The Emmy-winning star said Katherine “did the best she could until she couldn’t.”

“This is your child,” Short told the New York Times in May. “I am trying to head toward the light.”

LOS ANGELES - 1989: Actor and comedian Martin Short poses with wife, Nancy Dolan and kids, Katherine Elizabeth and Oliver Patrick for a portrait in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joan Adlen/Getty Images Joan Adlen Photography/Getty Images

Short has opened up about experiencing grief throughout his life in Marty, Life is Short, a Netflix documentary that was released earlier this month.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.