Matthew Perry’s Parents Unleash ‘Seething Anger’ at Drug-Dealing Doctor

The late Friends star Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison and stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, wrote a scathing victim impact letter to the ex-doctor and convicted drug dealer Salvador Plasencia ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday.

Perry died at the age of 54 in 2023 from a ketamine overdose that caused him to drown in his hot tub. Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine for supplying the actor with drugs that killed him. The Morrisons wrote of their “seething anger” in their letter, which the judge will take into account when determining the amount of time Plasencia will serve for the crimes. “Anger seethes away down deep,” they wrote, TMZ reported.

Suzanne Perry, Matthew Perry's mother, slammed the "greedy jackals" who supplied her son with the ketamine that eventually led to his death. MEGA/GC Images

Plasencia was one of five people arrested in connection with the actor’s death, including Perry’s live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, a second doctor named Dr. Mark Chavez, and middleman Erik Fleming. Authorities say the group conspired to supply Perry the drugs, and each has pleaded guilty to their charges, with Plasencia the first of the five to be sentenced on Wednesday.

A search by authorities uncovered a text in which Plasencia had asked, “How much do you think this moron will pay?”

Keith Morrison is pictured on October 28, 2023, down the street from Matthew Perry's house, where was found deceased that day. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The Morrisons’ letter continued, “This doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars?... Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and baling wire, with anything that might keep that big, terrible thing from killing our firstborn son, and our hearts with him. And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for naught; it all crashes down.”

Perry’s father John Perry and stepmother Debbie Perry also wrote a victim impact letter, stating that the disgraced doctor doesn’t “deserve to hear our feelings,” and asking the court to give the him “plenty of time to think about your actions by extending your sentence beyond the mandatory time.”