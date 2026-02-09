Meghan McCain Ignites MAGA Fury With Super Bowl Take

Meghan McCain has enraged MAGA after breaking with her political allies to praise Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

“I’m sorry, but I just genuinely question your taste level if you didn’t enjoy the Bad Bunny halftime show,” she wrote on X. “And everything in life doesn’t have to be ruined with politics.”

The conservative’s utterly reasonable take was immediately met with fierce backlash.

MAGA is not happy with Bad Bunny’s halftime message, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.” Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

“As if we needed further assurance that the ‘taste levels’ of conservative America do not align with @MeghanMcCain’s,” responded Megyn Kelly on X.

Another poster who describes themselves as a “Proud Patriot” wrote to McCain, “People not liking music that they can’t understand the lyrics to, delivered by an artist that doesn’t share their values, doesn’t mean they have bad taste. You’ve been outside of AZ and hanging out in the beltway for too long.”

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during their halftime performance. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A third said, “I’m sorry, but I just genuinely question your IQ level if you enjoyed the Bad Bunny halftime show without knowing what words were being sung and the meaning behind them. Idiocracy lives.”

It is unclear how Kelly—and other MAGA diehards like President Trump himself—could hold such an opinion about Bad Bunny’s performance while actively boycotting it.

Kelly said she flipped on YouTube on Sunday evening to watch the so-called “All American Halftime Show,” which, like the actual Super Bowl halftime performance, featured only American singers. That pre-recorded, lip-syncing monstrosity put together by Turning Point USA was headlined by a jorts-wearing Kid Rock.

Bad Bunny’s performance has largely been described as a joyous celebration of Puerto Rican and Latin American culture. Still, many MAGA supporters decried the performance as political, despite the big-screen closing message: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

President Donald Trump watched Bad Bunny’s performance live at Mar-a-Lago. Despite the star yelling “God bless America” and having an American flag waving behind him, the always-divisive president went on Truth Social to whine about the performance.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” he wrote. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”