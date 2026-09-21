MAGA Ghoul Launches Vile Attack on Mourning Cindy Crawford

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly, 55, has claimed to have “empathy” for Cindy Crawford, 60, while simultaneously shaming her as a bad parent.

The day after Crawford’s son Presley Gerber’s death, Kelly went on a tirade against his mother’s parenting decisions. Gerber was a model who died Sunday at age 27 after what police are investigating as an overdose.

“Let’s face it, both kids were commercialized,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “He said he was signed when he was 15. And Cindy Crawford of all people should have known the dangers of that. She should have known the dangers.”

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber 'Short/Cuts' Launch Event on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

She added that Gerber’s “good looks, that gorgeous face and the bone structure and all that” meant Crawford should have kept a closer eye on him and his sister Kaia, 25, who is also a model.

“You’ve got a teenage boy being sent over to New York, to Europe, Hollywood, and he remarked several times about how bizarre it was to grow up in Hollywood,” Kelly continued. “And you better watch him. There are predators in that industry, predators in modeling, in music, in Hollywood. I mean, honestly, can you imagine putting your 13-year-old and 15-year-old in modeling?”

Kelly provided no proof to support her claim that Crawford wasn’t a careful parent.

“I just think it’s a reckless decision,” she said, adding, “the odds are overwhelmingly against them growing up to be well people.”

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber arrives at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Trump-obsessed right-winger eventually fell into a spiral of unsupported guesswork, at one point even implying that Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, were addicts and led their son down the same path. Again, she offered no evidence to support her random claims.

Gerber grew up as “the child of two people who seem in love, who by all accounts aren’t drug addicts themselves, but we don’t know that to be honest,” Kelly rambled. “And Kaia Gerber also told Vogue in August that her mother has always been a very private person. So, I mean, the truth is we don’t know.”

Toward the end of her rant, Kelly backpedaled, claiming, “I have nothing but empathy today for Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. Nothing but empathy for them, and I don’t blame them.”

But she completely undermined her statement of compassion with a contradictory doozy of a sentence.

“This is not about how they parented necessarily,” she said, “though in part it is.”

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