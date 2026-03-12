Megyn Kelly Damns Popular Daytime Talk Show Host With High Praise

Megyn Kelly is “quite fond” of Drew Barrymore, after she and the daytime host had a private conversation about politics, the web show host revealed.

In a clip from the latest episode of her Megyn Kelly Show posted Thursday, Kelly told viewers that Barrymore is “quite reasonable.” She explained, “I gotta tell you, I like Drew Barrymore now. Notwithstanding the fact that I’ve made fun of Drew Barrymore” for interviewing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but “I gotta admit it.”

Kelly went on to describe a conversation she had with the notoriously apolitical actress-turned-talk-show host that changed her mind about Barrymore.

“I met her on vacation a couple months ago,” Kelly said. “She could not have been nicer. She was actually very cool. And we actually kind of talked about politics a little.”

She added, “I’m not going to repeat what she said because it was private, but she was quite reasonable. And I’ve developed a fondness for her. I’m not going to lie.”

Kelly said she is "quite fond" of Drew Barrymore, despiste her angry rant at the daytime host last year. Steven Ferdman/Getty

Her comments come after she unloaded on Barrymore in August for having Mulvaney on The Drew Barrymore Show, which Kelly called her “bending the knee to the cult of transgenderism.” Barrymore later appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. Barrymore told Maher that it was “dangerous” to speak about politics in America.

“There you have Drew Barrymore, talking about how it’s still too dangerous to speak out with your real opinions. So what are her real opinions? Because just like Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman, she’s been fueling the fire of wokeism for years,” Kelly said at the time, before getting personal. “This is what happens when you become a Hollywood actress as a child.”

“Now I realize Drew Barrymore has an effed up mom who put her into the spotlight at this young age and let her do drugs and drink when she was, I think, in the single digits or like 12, at the oldest. That’s a sickness,” Kelly said at the time, tying it back to Barrymore’s interview with Kamala Harris in 2024, during which she controversially told the then-Vice President that the world needed her to be “Momala.”

Barrymore has remained publicly mum about politics, but she did have a friendly conversation with Kamala Harris on her show in 2024. Paramount

“She’s platformed these people,” Kelly continued, “She’s leaned into woke. Now she wants to get away with, on Bill Maher, saying it’s too dangerous to say how you really feel. About what? You are the one who’s been fueling the fire that you now seem to be calling dangerous.”

Barrymore never publicly responded to the tirade. And Kelly didn’t reveal in her comments on Thursday whether or not the daytime host was ever made aware of the unhinged rant.

