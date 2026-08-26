Megyn Kelly Dragged Over ‘Shocking’ Dolly Parton Post

Megyn Kelly’s attempt to honor Dolly Parton quickly backfired.

The conservative pundit, 55, published a surprisingly heartfelt tribute to the global icon, whose death at age 80 was announced in a shocking video on Tuesday.

“Dolly Parton seemed as close to total goodness as any mere mortal could come,” Kelly wrote on X. “She united us all in our love and admiration for her and, now, in mourning her. God bless you Dolly. R.I.P.”

Megyn Kelly on X

But the internet wasn’t having it.

Social media users were quick to remind the former Fox News host that her history of harmful comments about women, transgender people, and Black Americans was the complete opposite of Parton’s legacy.

“Dolly was everything you aren’t: warm, generous, beloved - and good television,” one commenter said.

@SundaeDivine on X

“Shut the f--- up. She hated everything you stand for. You have no business even saying her name,” another added.

“You of all people praising Dolly Parton is rich. Dolly spent her life leading with kindness, compassion, generosity, and respect for people others marginalized,” one X user said. “Megyn has built a career doing nearly the opposite. Maybe don’t use Dolly’s light to soften a brand built on division.”

“How dare your racist, xenophobic, s---bag mouth even mention her,” another raged.

@rm_actor on X

“Shocking that you finally have something good to say about someone, especially a person whose beliefs and demeanor were a total 180 from yours. Usually you’re belittling people like that,” one user said. “Will wonders never cease?🙄”

Others encouraged Kelly to learn a thing or two from Parton.

“You could take a page from her book,” one user advised Kelly.

“Was that so hard? Why don’t you emulate her?” another asked.

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly wasn’t the only MAGAworld figure to get hammered over her tribute to Parton. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, also faced similar heat.

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on Tuesday. In a statement to People magazine, her representatives said she died following a “brief battle with cancer,” but did not disclose the type.

The beloved singer died at age 80. Theo Wargo/WireImage

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

The legendary hitmaker was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville last Friday, People reported. Earlier this month, she revealed to fans that she had “been through hard times with my health,” which included issues with her GI tract and kidney stones.