Megyn Kelly Forced to Compliment Kimmel Against Her Will

Right-wing podcaster and frequent Jimmy Kimmel basher Megyn Kelly finally said something nice about the late-night host, a move she “promised she’d never do.”

On Wednesday, Kelly, 55, told Kimmel’s longtime MAGA friend, Adam Carolla, that his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony made her feel something for the comedian.

Kelly gushed over Kimmel and Carolla's 30-year friendship. YouTube/screengrab

“You went and did something when you got that star that made me do something I promised I’d never do, which is have a soft spot in my heart for Jimmy Kimmel,” Kelly admitted.

“It made me have a soft spot for Jimmy Kimmel. I’m not going to lie,” she repeated.

During his speech honoring Carolla last week, Kimmel, 58, choked up as he discussed his friend’s journey to success.

“Adam and I, as you probably know, don’t agree much when it comes to politics, but I love him dearly,” Kimmel said. “I’ve never worked with anyone funnier. I am proud of him. I am.”

Kelly then played a clip of Carolla’s speech where he thanked Kimmel for “always promoting me and always making sure that I did the right thing.”

“I love your friendship. It’s a reminder that our partisan leanings don’t have to divide us in our personal relationships,” Kelly said. “Good for him for showing up and saying what he did, and for always having your back and for you as well, Adam. Congrats. That’s awesome.”

Kimmel and Carolla put aside their political differences to maintain their 30-year friendship. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Perhaps Carolla, 62, is Kelly’s kryptonite, as her only other positive statements about Kimmel in 2026 came during his appearance on her show in early May.

After strongly condemning the comedian for his joke about Melania Trump that spread like wildfire in MAGA media, the conservative podcaster rebuked President Trump’s response.

Kelly called Trump’s public declaration that ABC should fire Kimmel “very inappropriate.”

“The president of the United States should not be calling for any private company to fire any employee, especially over free speech,” she said.

Only one week earlier, Kelly said she “bet Jimmy Kimmel would love to see Trump assassinated," adding that she thinks “he loathes him with a passion as bright as 10,000 suns.”

Carolla, too, came to Kimmel’s defense, saying that Kimmel’s quip about the first lady having a “glow like an expectant widow” was a “pretty typical roast joke.”

Kimmel helps Adam Carolla celebrate the release of his new paperback book "In Fifty Years We'll All Be Chicks" in 2011. John M. Heller/WireImage

“It is also a trope—any younger, beautiful woman who’s married to an older guy, especially if the guy’s rumored to be sort of douchey, you would make that joke at any roast,” Carolla, who has been friends with Kimmel since 1994, said, adding that he would’ve made the same joke to Trump’s face.

“Well, if he’d never been president,” he added.