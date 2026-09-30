Megyn Kelly Melts Down at ‘SVU’ Star in Unhinged Rant

Megyn Kelly is raging against Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.

The MAGA commentator sounded off on Wednesday about the celebrity response to the alleged assault of a Cornell student that has captured the internet’s attention.

After a Jane Doe alleged she was drugged and gang-raped by seven fraternity members on campus in October 2024, Hargitay posted about the case on social media.

Mariska Hargitay at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

“Yes, I think we should ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang-rape a woman. Thanks for asking,” said one post re-shared. “Dear men and boys. If your friends tell you they’re gang raping someone, call the f---ing police,” read another.

“She just hosted the Emmys with her daughter, who’s 15 and had her breasts toppling out of her dress,” Kelly shot back at Hartigay. “Now she wants to lecture us on what should happen in a case like this!”

Hargitay has portrayed sex crimes detective Olivia Benson for 27 years and founded the nonprofit, The Joyful Heart Foundation, to support survivors in 2004. The actress shares three kids, August (20), Amaya (15), and Andrew (14), with her husband, actor Peter Hermann.

Mariska Hargitay walks the red carpet with her family at the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Allen J. Schaben/Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kelly, who also shares three children of nearly identical ages, Edward, Yardley, and Thatcher Brunt, ages 17, 15, and 13, respectively, with her husband, blasted “the media, celebs, etc.” for condemning the alleged crime.

The SiriusXM host and former Fox News personality was a key accuser and witness in the 2016 sexual harassment scandal involving former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. She said assault cases were “a primary beat of mine” since her time on the network.

“The notion that an Ivy League university or any university in America—its instincts would be to go easy on the guys and dismiss the word of the woman as a nothing when… is just so absurd,” she declared.

To conclude, Kelly insisted there was no “culture of rape” at universities, but that she would love to “help” the “traumatized” student who came forward.

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

“I actually would love to help Jane Doe on her healing journey, and I believe she needs to be on one. I do. I’m sure this is extremely traumatic—what happened that night,” she added. “And I think it’s extremely traumatic because I think she consented. And I’m sure she’s having to live with the shame and awfulness of that, of being treated like a piece of meat who didn’t matter, who’s basically just a f--- buddy by these guys at this fraternity.”

“I don’t blame her for being traumatized. I bet she really is,” Kelly said. “But that, that doesn’t mean she gets praised as a national hero, folks. That, that is not the move here.”