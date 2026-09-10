Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over A-List Star’s Black Kids

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly, 55, went on a tirade against Hollywood icon Sandra Bullock, 62, and her children, who are Black.

Bullock spoke about her raising Black children as a White parent on Today on Tuesday. The Practical Magic 2 star adopted Louis, 16, in 2010 and Laila, 13, in 2015.

“I’m uber paranoid, and they will tell you,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Mom, it’s going to be fine.’ I’m like, ‘It’s not fine. It’s not fine outside.’ The energy that is floating around our country, in our world again, the color of their skin—they’re my babies, they’re my life—but no one knows that when they leave my house. So that is always in the forefront of my mind. I’m now learning to trust them. Where they are now is extraordinary.”

Sandra Bullock has two children, whom she adopted. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

After showing the clip, Kelly launched into a convoluted rant about Bullock.

“She wants you to believe, just like LeBron James said post-COVID, that Black men are being hunted in the streets of America, post-George Floyd,” Kelly said. “She is a low-information voter, obviously, who has bought the lies about police, the false narrative that has besmirched them, defamed them, and gotten Black Americans killed. Thousands of them. Thousands killed because of fake narratives about the police that caused the police to pull back, especially in underserved communities.”

Police, though, still have a high presence in racially diverse communities - one that hasn’t decreased in the past few years, according to a study in The Review of Economics and Statistics. In fact, the study also reports that police spend 0.36 percent more time in neighborhoods for each percentage point increase in Black residents, and neighborhoods with higher Black populations have a 57 percent higher arrest rate than neighborhoods with lower Black populations.

Kelly included several photos of Bullock and her children in the podcast video; some appear to come from sources unaffiliated with Bullock, prompting users to speculate whether they’re AI-generated. YouTube/Megyn Kelly

Kelly, however, accused “woke White liberals like Sandra Bullock” of creating unsafe environments by critiquing police despite Bullock never having publicly shared her opinions about the police. Bullock has even said she’s “not politically vocal” aside from wanting “my rights represented and those of my son – very selfish views and I think everyone else has them” (Bullock hadn’t adopted her daughter at the time).

Kelly brought up the fact that Bullock owns homes in New Orleans and New York, places where she says “there’s a much higher population of black people and people of color in general.”

“So, why is she pretending that she lives in the Jim Crow South?” she said. “These are, like, fantasies of hers that have no basis in reality.”

Sandra Bullock discussed raising Black children on "Today." YouTube/TODAY

Throughout the broadcast, Kelly showed several photographs of Bullock and her children, which the Daily Beast traced to several Facebook accounts unaffiliated with Bullock. A user pointed out in the comments that the photographs might be AI-generated; Bullock rarely posts pictures of her kids.

Bullock has spoken publicly about balancing motherhood and Hollywood, expressing gratitude for the ability to both act and parent.

“I’m raising my children, not anybody else,” she said in a People article. “But I have the luxury of doing that in this business. So many people don’t. And I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, ‘I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job.’ But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kelly and Bullock for comment.