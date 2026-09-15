Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Emmy Winner‘s Cleavage

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly, 55, is sharing her not-so-professional opinion about Shailene Woodley’s Emmy Awards outfit.

Woodley, 34, won her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Annie in Hulu’s Paradise. Her red carpet look drew major attention on social media and divided Emmy viewers. The actress wore a blue top with a plunging neckline and gold-spangled pants, though Kelly describes the outfit a bit differently.

Shailene Woodley’s Emmy outfit prompted serious online chatter. REUTERS/Daniel Cole DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Shailene Woodley arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. NBC/NBC via Getty Images

“The top looks slightly like a wrestling singlet,” the Trump-obsessed commentator said on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. “It’s extremely low-cut, and it almost doesn’t look intentional. It almost looks like she got attacked with some scissors or something. I’m not sure, but it’s very, very low-cut.”

Kelly continued to describe why she believes the outfit was wrong for Woodley, shaming the top’s revealing nature.

“I think there’s an attempt to distract us with the cleavage, but I’m just going to say only the Halle Berrys of the world can really do that,” Kelly said. “But unless you’ve got, like, an absolutely stunning rack, it’s probably not a great idea to show that much of the boobs. Like, that much of the girls.”

Kelly has received sexist blowback for specific outfits in the past. Her spaghetti-strap dress during the 2016 RNC generated a storm of online backlash, with social media users calling the normal-looking black dress “inappropriate” and comparing Kelly to an “escort.” In an unsurprising reversal, Kelly has delivered the same criticism to other female stars.

Megyn Kelly is a longtime MAGA ally and has a pattern of criticizing women for their looks. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Even after her extensive commentary on Woodley’s chest, Kelly somehow wasn’t finished.

“A little. I’m fine with a little,” she continued about cleavage. “I’ve shown a little in pictures, but, like, a little goes a long way, I’d say.”

Then, Kelly moved on to Woodley’s pants, calling them “ugly” and comparing them to “a tan burlap sack” without “a proper hem.”

Of course, Woodley isn’t the first celebrity whose look Kelly has attacked. After Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad prompted speculation that the MAGA-friendly actress was promoting white supremacist ideas, Kelly defended her, managing to hurl racist insults at Beyoncé’s separate Levi’s campaign while praising, yes, Sweeney’s cleavage.

“These ads say ‘hotness is back,’ and that is important in 2025,” Kelly wrote on her website at the time. “Finally, we have an actual woman with amazing breasts and an obviously kick-ass body who is in her jeans, and it is wonderful.”

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad seen outside of an American Eagle store in 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

But Kelly’s support of Sweeney was short-lived. After Sweeney wore a see-through silver dress to Variety’s “Power of Women” event in November 2025, Kelly slammed the actress for the same thing she’d praised her for just a few months prior.

Kelly accused Sweeney of taking away “the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hope to be the one who actually sees them for real.”

As for Woodley, Kelly made clear that she doesn’t blame the Divergent star.

“I’m sorry. I like you, Shailene,” Kelly said in a confusing attempt at an apology, which she undermined right after.

“It’s a thumbs down,” she said. “I blame your stylist, not you.”