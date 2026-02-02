Megyn Kelly Rages at Star’s Red Carpet Look at the Grammys

MAGA mouthpiece Megyn Kelly ripped into a supermodel for wearing a dress to the Grammy Awards that wasn’t to her taste.

Heidi Klum walked the red carpet in a striking nude latex dress on a night marked by anger at President Donald Trump’s administration and disgust at its policies.

Project Runway host Klum, 52, was seen walking with difficulty in a Marina Hoermanseder design in a post shared on X by E! News with the caption, “Heidi Klum knows how to make a fashion statement. #Grammys #AwardsSeason.”

Is the statement, “I look ridiculous?” https://t.co/R6LvgF7NYg — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 2, 2026

Kelly reshared the post with the caption “Is the statement, ‘I look ridiculous?’”

The German-born Klum was far more excited about the dress, saying in a post of her own on Instagram, “GRAMMY AWARDS 2026? My @marinahoermanseder dress is a leather mold handcrafted of my body and then lacquered to match my skin.”

Kelly’s dismissal of Klum’s look came as part of a wider tirade in which the 55-year-old made it abundantly clear she doesn’t like the awards ceremony, which celebrates the year’s musical achievements.

Heidi Klum wore a daring dress to the Grammys, but it wasn’t to everyone in the MAGA camp’s taste. Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

The TV host-turned-podcaster reposted one message that read, “Award shows are a spectacle where a small clique of people celebrate one another—often for not doing too much—and then the rest of us are supposed to be interested. Outdated, total waste of time.”

Kelly’s outburst wasn’t the only moment that highlighted the gulf between MAGA world and the arts, with the night filled with political statements against the administration.

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, whose selection to headline the Super Bowl halftime show next weekend angered MAGA and President Donald Trump, made a powerful speech. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” he said while accepting the Best Música Urbana Album award, to a standing ovation from the audience.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

Billie Eilish tore into ICE during her acceptance speech. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

As pop star Billie Eilish accepted the Song of the Year award, she said, “No one is illegal on stolen land. I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and people matter.”

She added, “F--- ICE is all I want to say.”

But the moments after she won the award for her song “Wildflower” apparently incensed Trump the most, when host Trevor Noah made a Jeffrey Epstein joke at the president’s expense.

Donald Trump did some furious posting, sharing his displeasure at the Grammy's host. ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking about Eilish’s win, Noah said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants... almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.

“Which makes sense,” the 41-year-old, who was hosting the awards show for the sixth and final time, added. “I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton, so...”

“I told you it’s my last year! What are you gonna do about it?”

Trump was furious, calling Noah “talentless” and saying he wanted to sue him for “plenty$.”

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 1:01 a.m., referencing the TV rights to the ceremony going to Disney, after CBS and the Recording Academy failed to agree on a new deal.