MAGA Melts Down as Grammys Host Brutally Mocks Trump’s Biggest Asset

Trevor Noah skewered Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj while hosting the Grammy Awards on Sunday, and MAGA isn’t happy about it.

The former Daily Show host mocked the 79-year-old president’s bizarre friendship with the 43-year-old rapper during his opening monologue.

“Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here,” Noah said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd in Los Angeles. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

He then slipped into an impression of the president, acting out an imagined back-and-forth between the unlikely duo.

The White House melted down at Trevor Noah's impression of President Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj. Kevin Mazur/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I have it. Everybody’s saying it Nicki, I know they say it’s you but it’s me,” Noah mocked, channeling Trump. “Wap, wap, wap, look at it baby.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung immediately took offense to Noah’s impression of Trump’s signature self-aggrandizement.

“And Trevor Noah is still a giant loser who will be forever known for being unceremoniously kicked off The Daily Show for being a complete psychopath, only to be replaced by a rotating cast of even bigger snowflakes,” the trash-talking Trump aide fumed on X.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was not amused by Noah's opening monologue. Steven Cheung/X

Meanwhile, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who got married at Trump National Doral Miami this weekend, came to Minaj’s defense, writing, “Trevor Noah is a talentless loser and the Grammys are irrelevant. @NICKIMINAJ is a more successful and talented artist than any of the people in that room tonight.”

MAGA Senator Mike Lee also weighed in, posting on X, “Pro tip: Don’t belittle Barbz and MAGA at the same time.”

Minaj spent the majority of last week positioning herself firmly in the center of MAGA world.

Nicki Minaj attends the premiere of Melania Trump's documentary, which was held at the Kennedy Center on Thursday. Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

The rapper, originally from the Caribbean twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago, and raised in Queens, supported the president’s “Trump Accounts” initiative, starred in a TikTok with the soon-to-be octogenarian, and showed up at the Kennedy Center premiere of Melania Trump’s eponymous documentary.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” she admitted.

Trump risked worsening his infamous bruises as he held hands with Minaj at his "Trump Accounts Summit" on Wednesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Minaj, who came to the U.S. at age five as an undocumented immigrant, later showed off her Trump Gold Card, which provides an expedited path to U.S. permanent residency for $1 million. Experts previously warned that courts could rule the Gold Card route illegal because Congress has not approved it.

Speaking of the backlash she’s received for supporting Trump, Minaj said, “It does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”