Trump, 79, Hops on Cringe TikTok With ‘Queen of Rap,’ 43

The president of the United States has appeared in a TikTok post with his new favorite rapper.

Donald Trump, 79, joined Nicki Minaj, 43, for a 14-second video posted on the president’s own TikTok account on Wednesday. It featured clips from their chummy onstage appearance for the launch of so-called Trump Accounts, designed to help parents save money for their newborns.

“Hello guys, I’m with my favorite president,” the Grammy-nominated rapper says at the start of the video, which cuts away to a clip of her being welcomed by Trump onstage. “The best president of all time.”

The video cuts back to Trump standing next to Minaj. He looks into the camera to say, “And I’m with the queen of rap.”

The TikTok was set against the rapper’s 2012 hit, “Beez in the Trap.”

“MAGA 🤝 Barbz 🇺🇸” Trump captioned the video, referring to the term used for Minaj’s fans.

She commented, “I really love MY President 😩🙏🏽♥️🇺🇸”

Minaj also wordlessly reposted the TikTok on her X account.

The newfound MAGA besties shared a hug and held hands as the administration introduced a new savings account created through the president’s “big, beautiful” megabill.

Minaj later showed off her Trump Gold Card, which provides an expedited path to U.S. permanent residency for $1 million. Experts previously warned that courts could rule the Gold Card route illegal because Congress has not approved it.

In 2018, the Trinidadian rapper admitted in a Facebook post that she came to the U.S. “as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old.”

“I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?” she wrote, attaching an image of children held in custody at a Border Patrol facility after an immigration crackdown in the first Trump administration.

Nicki Minaj voiced concern for migrant kids in a 2018 Facebook post. Nicki Minaj on Facebook

But that’s all in the past now.

Minaj shocked her own fans when she came out in support of Trump loyalist and conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year, and later appeared with his widow, Erika.

On Wednesday, she admitted, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

Nicki Minaj (L) joins U.S. President Donald Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images