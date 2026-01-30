The Most Heinous MAGA Looks From Melania’s Movie Premiere

The men and women of MAGA have dutifully turned out for the black carpet premiere of the Melania documentary.

Taking place at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, the pressure was on to support the documentary, which is shaping up to be a box office disaster.

The dress code appeared to match Melania Trump’s black-and-white marketing aesthetic, with black dominating the night.

The usual Mar-a-Lago-friendly plastic chic and industrial makeup were toned down, leading to some rather dull fashion choices and MAGA mishaps–and there’s nothing more heinous than a dull premiere outfit.

Donald and Melania Trump

It looks like Don spent more time slathering makeup on his problematic right hand than finding a flattering jacket that fits him. But at least Melania’s sensible fingernails aren’t as dangerous as Nicki Minaj, who wrapped her talons around Don’s hands on Wednesday. Also, we wished Melania did...well, more.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Viktor Knavs

Look, it’s Melania’s dad! And he’s also rocking an ill-fitting suit. This one resembles David Byrne’s infamous oversized suit when he was a member of Talking Heads in the ’80s. Isn’t there a tailor at the White House who could have sorted him out?

Viktor Knavs, father of Melania Trump. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet

Hegseth and his third wife are giving less chic and more cheap.

Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet at the Melania premiere. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

The Oz Family

Donald’s mate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, rounds up the family to sit through the documentary, but clearly, no one taught his son Oliver how to tie a tie properly.

Lisa Oz, Mehmet Oz, Oliver Oz and Daphne Oz. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alina Habba

The lawyer and political adviser looks like she’s ready for the courtroom rather than a night out.

Alina Habba at the Melania documentary premiere. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Linda McMahon

No one can say the 77-year-old secretary of education didn’t dress for comfort, busting out her favorite grandma cardigan for the event. At least she’ll be warm.

Linda McMahon dressed for comfort. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brett Ratner and Marc Beckman

The documentary’s disgraced director makes his re-entry to Hollywood in a snug suit, while advertising guy Marc Beckman seemingly couldn’t find a collared shirt for Melania’s big night out.

Brett Ratner and Marc Beckman attend Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Howard and Alison Lutnick

The secretary of commerce’s wife does her best to please Melania with a white pant suit and black scarf.

Howard Lutnick and Allison Lutnick on the Melania black carpet. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Richard Grenell

Trump’s Kennedy Center goon Grenell fails on creativity.

Richard Grenell attends the Melania premiere at the Kennedy Center. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kelly and Mike Johnson

We will give Kelly Johnson credit for at least some sparkle on those encrusted shoes.

Kelly and Mike Johnson at the Melania premiere. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The face of Make America Healthy Again wants everything to be skinny-including his tie.