The Most Heinous MAGA Looks From Melania’s Movie Premiere

The men and women of MAGA have dutifully turned out for the black carpet premiere of the Melania documentary.
Taking place at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, the pressure was on to support the documentary, which is shaping up to be a box office disaster.
The dress code appeared to match Melania Trump’s black-and-white marketing aesthetic, with black dominating the night.
The usual Mar-a-Lago-friendly plastic chic and industrial makeup were toned down, leading to some rather dull fashion choices and MAGA mishaps–and there’s nothing more heinous than a dull premiere outfit.
Donald and Melania Trump
It looks like Don spent more time slathering makeup on his problematic right hand than finding a flattering jacket that fits him. But at least Melania’s sensible fingernails aren’t as dangerous as Nicki Minaj, who wrapped her talons around Don’s hands on Wednesday. Also, we wished Melania did...well, more.
Viktor Knavs
Look, it’s Melania’s dad! And he’s also rocking an ill-fitting suit. This one resembles David Byrne’s infamous oversized suit when he was a member of Talking Heads in the ’80s. Isn’t there a tailor at the White House who could have sorted him out?
Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet
Hegseth and his third wife are giving less chic and more cheap.
The Oz Family
Donald’s mate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, rounds up the family to sit through the documentary, but clearly, no one taught his son Oliver how to tie a tie properly.
Alina Habba
The lawyer and political adviser looks like she’s ready for the courtroom rather than a night out.
Linda McMahon
No one can say the 77-year-old secretary of education didn’t dress for comfort, busting out her favorite grandma cardigan for the event. At least she’ll be warm.
Brett Ratner and Marc Beckman
The documentary’s disgraced director makes his re-entry to Hollywood in a snug suit, while advertising guy Marc Beckman seemingly couldn’t find a collared shirt for Melania’s big night out.
Howard and Alison Lutnick
The secretary of commerce’s wife does her best to please Melania with a white pant suit and black scarf.
Richard Grenell
Trump’s Kennedy Center goon Grenell fails on creativity.
Kelly and Mike Johnson
We will give Kelly Johnson credit for at least some sparkle on those encrusted shoes.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The face of Make America Healthy Again wants everything to be skinny-including his tie.