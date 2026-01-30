Trump, 79, Coats Hand in Makeup for Melania’s Big Premiere

Donald Trump again slathered makeup onto his right hand before a night out, this time for the premiere of wife Melania’s documentary at the Kennedy Center.

Trump, 79, has often been seen with bruising on that body part, which the White House attributes to aspirin usage and frequent handshaking.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The makeup could be seen as he and Melania walked through the black carpet entrance to the screening of the $40 million, Amazon-MGM-produced film.

Melania, which has been criticized even by some of those who worked on it, is released in theaters on Friday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.