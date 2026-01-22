Trump, 79, Downplays Worst Bruising Yet on His ‘Good’ Hand

President Donald Trump has addressed the increasingly dark bruising on his hands, insisting he is feeling “very good” as speculation grows over his health.

The bruising was on full display as Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, with the marks on his left hand especially notable.

Both of Trump's hands sported dark marks on Thursday morning. Getty Images

Asked about them on his way back to Washington - and whether he was OK - Trump replied: “Very good.”

“I clipped them on a table but I put a little cream on it,” he said.