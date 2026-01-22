Politics

Trump, 79, Downplays Worst Bruising Yet on His ‘Good’ Hand

The president doubled down on Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claim that the dark bruising was from clipping his hand on a table.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after holding a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The US-backed “Board of Peace” is intended to administer the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after the war between Israel and Hamas. The final makeup of the board has not been confirmed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has addressed the increasingly dark bruising on his hands, insisting he is feeling “very good” as speculation grows over his health.

The bruising was on full display as Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, with the marks on his left hand especially notable.

Donald Trump hands
Both of Trump's hands sported dark marks on Thursday morning. Getty Images

Asked about them on his way back to Washington - and whether he was OK - Trump replied: “Very good.”

“I clipped them on a table but I put a little cream on it,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

