Trump, 79, Slathers on His Trusty Hand Makeup for the Holidays

President Donald Trump’s concealer-covered hand is back in time for the holidays.

Trump, 79, was spotted with the now familiar mismatched makeup slathered over his right hand on Monday as he announced new self-branded battleships at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship in a statement to the media at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

While the caked-on concealer is similar to the bronzer the president smears on his face, it clearly does not match the natural skin tone of his hand.

Trump has used cosmetics to disguise persistent bruising on his right hand, which the White House has repeatedly claimed is a result of handshaking.

The makeup on President Trump’s hand, as it appeared on Dec. 22, 2025. Getty

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt supplied a familiar statement to the Daily Beast.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” she said. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Leavitt has been using the exact same quote since February, as the bruising continues to be evident. She has also pointed out that Trump takes aspirin as part of his health regimen.

Earlier this month, Trump spent an entire week sporting bandages on his right hand, while still using his beloved concealer.

The Daily Beast’s Farrah Tomazin asked Leavitt to clear up the mystery of the dressing, after speculation that the president may have been receiving intravenous medical infusions through his hand.

“As for the bandage on his hand, we’ve also given you an explanation for that in the past,” Leavitt said on Dec. 11.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Trump-class” battleship at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Dec. 22, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“The president is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well can contribute to that bruising that you see.”

Despite his two “annual” medical exams this year, the bruising has been a fixture on Trump’s right hand as far back as February, when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Makeup covers a bruise on the back of Trump’s hand at the White House on Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When meeting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in August, Trump let the bruise get some air, opting for the raw dog approach by skipping concealer.

As recently as Dec. 15, an ultra-thick coating of makeup covered the president’s hand during a presentation of the Mexican Defense Medal in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump’s hand as it appeared during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office on Dec. 15, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A bruise is visible on the back of President Trump’s right hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office on Aug. 25, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump has grown increasingly irritated by questions about his health.

As well as his badly bruised, poorly concealed, and briefly bandaged hand, the president has been spotted seemingly nodding off several times in Cabinet meetings.

President Donald Trump wears adhesive bandages on the back of his troublesome hand during a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a furious Truth Social post earlier this month, the president claimed speculation about his health is tantamount to “treason.”