Donald Trump has now marked an entire week of sporting mysterious bandages on his problematic right hand.

Trump, 79, headed to Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to front a rally addressing the cost of living.

The presidential Band-Aids on Trump’s right hand were once again present at the event.

A bandage is visible on U.S. President Donald Trump's right hand as he delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. President Trump is discussing his economic agenda and his efforts to lower the cost of living. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It is now a week since Trump appeared at a lengthy Cabinet meeting with two Band-Aids on the back of his hand.

Over the last week, Trump briefly downsized to one Band-Aid.

The White House has yet to clarify why the president needs the medical bandages on his right hand.

The Band-Aids have been applied over the usual lashings of flesh colored make-up which attempts to hide Trump’s persistent bruising.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Last week, when asked about the presence of the Band-Aids, the White House sent a pre-prepared response that has been used multiple times in the past.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The Trump administration has attributed the ongoing bruising on the president’s right hand to “minor soft tissue irritation” caused by the frequent handshaking as well as his of aspirin, which he takes as “part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A medical report released on July 17 said the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means the leg veins are not pushing blood back to the heart as they should.

They said in July that is was a “benign and common condition” usually seen in individuals over 70, and admitted that Trump was using aspirin as part of his medical routine.

Trump has also been attempting to hide his bruised hand this year after it raised questions about the state of his health, employing tricks including putting his left hand on top of his right.