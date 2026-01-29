Movies

Melania Trump’s Son and Stepchildren Snub Her Big Night

NO SHOWS

Trump family members skipped the first lady’s cinematic debut.

Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Melania Trump’s film premiere went ahead without some notable attendees: her family.

Barron Trump, 19, did not join his mother, 55, for the premiere of Melania at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening, despite appearing on the cast list of the documentary, the New York Post reports.

Ivanka Trump, 44, who has a famously rocky relationship with her stepmother, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 45, also skipped the affair.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: (L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner watch as balloons fall after Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The ‘Melania’ premiere won't be a family reunion. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)
Barron, 19, has lived at the White House since transferring to NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus. He already saw his mother's film during a private screening at the White House on Saturday, also attended by Trump. Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

Eric Trump, 42, and his wife, Lara, 43, were also no-shows, though Donald Trump Jr., 48, was in attendance, joined by his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, 39. The pair walked the event’s black carpet, the New York Post reports, but were not photographed.

Melania Trump at Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere held at the Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Craig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images)
Melania Trump. Variety via Getty Images
Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson at the Melania premiere
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson attend the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Melania" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A representative for Eric and Lara confirmed their absence to the Post, adding, “They are deeply proud of the First Lady and the remarkable story being shared. They are confident the premiere will be a tremendous success and regret missing what will undoubtedly be a wonderful evening.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. pose for photos after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
Lara and Eric Trump are no-shows, as are Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Out of Donald Trump's children with Ivana Trump, only Donald Trump Jr. is set to attend Melania's much-hyped film. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, (L) shakes hands with daughter Tiffany Trump as they are joined on stage by Tiffany's husband Michael Boulos, RNC Co-chair Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during Trump's final campaign rally of the election year at Van Andel Arena on November 05, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump campaigned for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania before arriving for his last rally minutes after midnight in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
It’s unclear if Tiffany Trump will attend the premiere. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tiffany Trump, 32, Donald Trump’s only child with Marla Maples, also did not attend the premiere, which was followed by dueling afterparties hosted by the producers and Don Jr.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Barron, who lives at the White House while attending NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus, already saw the film during a private screening at the White House on Saturday, which was also attended by his father.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to reporters as they attend a screening of the documentary film “Melania” at The Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. “Melania” was directed by Brett Ratner, and Amazon paid $40 million to license the film, which follows the first lady in the twenty days before her return to the White House. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump accompanied Melania, one of the few family members to attend. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

While the united Trump family was not there, all but two Trump cabinet members dutifully turned up for the premiere of the first lady’s $75 million documentary, which chronicles Melania’s 20 days leading up to becoming first lady once again.

Spotted walking the black carpet were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

They were joined by other Trump pals including FBI Director Kash Patel, U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Jeanine Pirro, and Speaker Mike Johnson.

Beleaguered Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem skipped the carpet, but was spotted inside the theater, CNN reports.

With much of the Trump family absent, Melania had support from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet at the Melania world premiere.
With much of the Trump family absent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, showed up for the first lady at the ‘Melania’ world premiere. Getty Images

Other VIP guests included Nicki Minaj, former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, and Dr. Phil, along with a slate of Z-list celebrities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film—which Jeff Bezos’ Amazon invested $75 million in—is expected to flop badly when it opens in theaters on Friday. CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported Thursday that Melania is projected to earn as little as $1 million on its opening weekend.

