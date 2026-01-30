Melania Trump Announces Spinoff Series for Flop Documentary

The first lady’s $75 million vanity project has not yet been released to the public, but a spinoff is already in the works.

Melania Trump, 55, announced on the black carpet premiere of her eponymous documentary that a docuseries about her life is set to come out soon.

“We are coming out with a docuseries,” she said at the Kennedy Center premiere of Melania on Thursday. “We are still producing it, and that will be completely new footage.”

“We have some scenes that are not in the movie,” she added. “We will have in a few months a docuseries, so people will see much more documentary.”