Buses Advertising ‘Melania’ Movie Forced to Relocate After Relentless Vandalism

First Lady Melania Trump’s beleaguered launch of her new eponymous documentary has suffered yet another setback after vandals mercilessly targeted her ads on buses in California.

“After seeing significant vandalism at city bus stops on advertising for the Melania movie, Metro proactively reassigned some the buses containing that advertising to other geographic areas to minimize potential vandalism,” the Los Angeles transport authority said in a statement Thursday.

Images of the vandalism shared with local media revealed the advertisements were targeted by critics of both the new film and her husband’s administration.

LA Metro

“My husband f–--s kids,” one magic marker addendum read, apparently in reference to the controversy surrounding case files on the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a former associate of Donald Trump, and his administration’s lack of transparency over the issue.

Melania “is in the Epstein Files,” another scrawled message similarly read.

LA Metro

Another simply featured the first lady with a small moustache beside the name “Eva Braun,” long-time lover of fascist dictator Adolf Hitler.

Trump’s new documentary—titled Melania and produced by director Brett Ratner, who similarly features in the Epstein Files—has not done well ahead of its global release despite its whopping $40 million price tag and the additional $35 million spent promoting it.

The first U.K. showing at a popular London cinema has so far sold just one ticket, while a later showing at the same cinema snagged two ticket buyers, according to local reports.

Users have also roundly bombed the new flick on review site Letterboxd, which currently puts its aggregate ratings at just 2.5 out of five.

“Sex pest Brett Ratner resurrected by the state so he can make propaganda fluff about the dictator’s wife,” one reviewer wrote.