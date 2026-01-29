Melania Gives Nonsensical Solution for America’s Divisions

The first lady thinks there’s an easy way out of the highly charged political climate under her husband’s administration.

Melania, 55, acknowledged in a softball Wednesday night appearance on Fox News’ The Five that there’s “a lot of opposition” to President Donald Trump’s policies—but insisted that there’s a simple solution.

“There’s no question that the country needs a lot of unifying at this moment,” co-host Jessica Tarlov said.

“Yes, it does, but I think he’s unifier,” Melania responded. “He’s unifier not just here United States, but around the world. He stopped many wars.”

“Here in United States, it’s a lot of opposition, and that’s the problem, right?” the first lady went on. “So the people not agreeing with everything that he does, and you know, they just need to come on the same page and see that he wants to make America only safer and better.”

Melania hosted a private screening of her new movie at the White House. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Tensions have been running high across the country since Trump, 79, kicked off 2026 by seizing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a shocking raid. The president then shared a laundry list of nations where he floated U.S. intervention, including Cuba, Colombia, and Iran.

Just days later, Americans poured out onto the streets after federal agents fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on Jan. 7 during immigration operations in Minneapolis. That was followed by the killing of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, also 37, in the same city on Jan. 24.

Trump repeatedly insulted Good, who was unarmed at the time of her death, in the days after her death.

Marchers in downtown Minneapolis—before Pretti was killed—waved signs decrying ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities metro area. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Trump admitted Tuesday that the administration needed to turn the temperature down in Minnesota. Caving into mounting criticism of his hardline immigration blitz, Trump benched Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, demoted Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino, and sent in border czar Tom Homan to oversee the operations in Minneapolis.

“We have Tom Homan there now. We put him in there, he’s great,” Trump told Fox News during a midterms campaign stop in Urbandale, Iowa. “And they met with the governor and the mayor and everybody else. And we’re going to de-escalate a little bit.”

Renée Good and Alex Pretti were both killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The 79-year-old president also struck a softer tone with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, one of his top Democratic foes who Trump referred to in December as “the seriously ret---ed Governor of Minnesota.”

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. “The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

The man responsible for attacking Rep. Omar was detained and arrested immediately. He has since been charged with third-degree assault. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images