Fox News Hosts Compete to Debase Themselves for Melania

The hosts of Fox News’ The Five went all in on flattery and softball questions while talking to Melania Trump about her vanity documentary on Wednesday.

The first lady, 55, plugged her $75 million film, Melania, during the roundtable appearance, where the hosts met her with gushing banter about her daily routine, her son Barron Trump’s intelligence, and Donald Trump’s dancing.

“Can I ask a question I’ve been dying to ask?” host Dana Perino said. “You all might think this is kind of a weird question but I’ve always been curious: What is your favorite time of the day?”

Fox News also went full promo mode, decking the table with Melania-themed popcorn buckets. Fox News

After pausing to think, Melania replied, “Favorite it’s morning. Very early morning, quiet, get ready for the day, and you go, you know, have a coffee, and you start reading and organizing the day.”

“I love mornings too,” said Perino, 53, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

Host Kayleigh McEnany offered her own round of flattery while slipping in a bit of promotion for the first lady’s movie.

McEnany, 37, told Melania that her daughter “thought you were a princess” and that her son was similarly awestruck.

“So thank you for creating a movie that I can take them to. It’s PG so it’s a family affair,” said McEnany, who served as Trump’s White House press secretary during his first term.

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate her cinematic debut. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Host Jesse Watters raised the stakes ever so slightly when he asked Melania whether she liked her husband’s signature “YMCA” dance.

“I like it at the certain times. Some days was not appropriate and I told him so,” she said of Trump’s dance, which involves him rigidly pumping his clenched fists side to side.

“But it’s his dance and I think people love it. People in sport, all around the world, they dancing, and it’s a great atmosphere when he does, so brings happiness and fun, as well as serious as you need to be as well. So I think he’s doing just fine.”

Melania also spoke about how proud she was of Barron Trump, 19, and said he told his father which YouTubers and podcasters he should talk to during his 2024 campaign.

“He was really a smart mind behind it,” she said.

The first lady has been hustling to promote Melania, which is set to premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening.

Melania plugged her film as an opportunity to see “who I am,” while saying, “I am a very selective person, what I do, what I don’t do, when I talk, when I don’t talk, and that’s my choice.”

But the film, which follows her during the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration last year, is failing to fill theaters across the nation ahead of its Friday release.

Melania has sold just 13 percent of tickets in the Trumps’ hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, for the opening weekend, Newsweek reports.