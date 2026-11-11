WORLDS COLLIDE Megyn Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk to Back Convicted MAGA Rapist The MAGA podcaster doubled down on her controversial stance by dragging in the late star.

Megyn Kelly is scrambling to weave a narrative thread through all her MAGA martyrs.

Kelly has centered her podcast rants this week around two people she admires: the convicted rapist Russell Brand, who received a prison sentence of over 10 years on Tuesday, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, whose death comedian Dave Chappelle joked about this past weekend. Now, Kelly has used a clip of Kirk defending Brand to emphasize her own support for the sexual predator.

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“All I can think of as I cover this case is my friend Charlie Kirk, who did interview Russell,” Kelly said on The Megyn Kelly Show. “And, as with virtually everything, Charlie saw the story correctly from the beginning.”

British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court during the third week of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009, which he denies, in London, Britain, October 29, 2026. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Kelly then played a clip from Kirk’s 2025 interview with Brand, where the conservative activist offered staunch support amid Brand’s mounting allegations. Kirk rooted much of his backing in his and Brand’s shared Christianity.

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“The entire government is going after Russell,” Kirk said in front of a live audience. “I hope you guys know that.”

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He turned to Brand, saying, “You’re under attack from the U.K. government on, I think, completely fake stuff,” he said. “And you better believe the enemy is not happy that now you’re proclaiming Jesus in front of millions of people. And you know, we as believers believe Satan is real. Satan is active. Satan attacks. Satan targets. Satan is, literally in Hebrew, Satan means ‘the prosecutor, the deceiver.’”

Charlie Kirk (right) interviewing Russell Brand (left) in 2025. YouTube/ Megyn Kelly

“So all of what you are going through in the United Kingdom is a satanic attack to try to say, ‘Oh, Russell, remember that thing that happened 10 years ago, try to have you feel guilty and ashamed,’” Kirk added.

Kelly believes that Kirk saw the truth of “exactly what was happening to Russell,” she said. She used one MAGA hero’s statements as evidence of another MAGA hero’s innocence.

“There are demons out there, and the entire U.K. wants us to believe that Russell is one of them,” Kelly said, affirming Kirk’s statements from the interview.

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in September 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She then launched into a bizarre defense of Brand’s magnetic sex appeal. She asserted Brand wasn’t a rapist but “a big star with a lot of groupies who threw themselves at him,” and that the left’s issues with him stem from his departure from liberalism instead of his adjudicated crimes. She didn’t mention that his sharp veer into conservatism followed the emergence of severe sexual assault allegations against him.

“He did not have to perform non-consensual sex acts on women,” she continued. “He had hundreds, if not thousands of options for consensual sex, but found God, reformed himself, changed his political outlook, found someone he truly loved, had three children with her.”

The left is “completely resistant to that narrative because the new version of Russell is what they find truly deplorable,” Kelly claimed. “The old version of Russell, they completely supported, allowed, promoted. It was the new version that they objected to.”

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