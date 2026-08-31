Mel Gibson Slammed for Mocking ASL Interpreter Behind Her Back

Mel Gibson’s hand gestures at Saturday’s Fan Expo Canada in Toronto are reminding some why they stopped being fans of his in the first place

The Passion of the Christ director appeared to mock an ASL translator behind her back, a now-deleted fan video circulating on social media revealed. Gibson appeared at the event to host a career Q&A panel and meet fans who paid for autographs and photo-ops. He discussed his upcoming two-part sequel to Passion, The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One, extensively just after the taunt.

Gibson hasn't commented on the reaction to his taunt on Saturday. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The director of the biblical drama caught immediate flak on social media, with some users calling the act “despicable” and slamming Gibson as “a gross human being.” Asked another, “What dysfunction causes a brain to need to be casually cruel for no reason?”

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“To the people in the comments who are trying to make this political. This isn’t a right or left moment,” another wrote. “This is Mel Gibson showing his disrespect for a communication system that keeps people informed, whilst attempting to get a cheap laugh out of it.”

Added another, “Always disappointing to see my language mocked. We work hard to get our language recognized and be taken seriously.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Mel Gibson for comment.

Gibson shares close ties with Donald Trump, which led to the restoration of his gun rights following a 2011 domestic violence conviction. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Trump’s favorite Oscar winner lost his gun rights in 2011 after he pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor spousal battery against his former girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva. Despite U.S. federal law making it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic violence to purchase, own, or possess a firearm, Trump’s “Special Ambassador” to Hollywood had his gun access restored last April.

Former pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer told The New York Times that she was fired for not complying with the Trump administration’s request to restore the movie star’s rights.