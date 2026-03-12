Melania Boasts About Streaming Hit After Box Office Disaster

Melania Trump is celebrating her film’s streaming success on Amazon Prime Video, following the $75 million film’s comparatively dismal box-office earnings.

The first lady’s vanity documentary Melania premiered on the platform on Mar. 9 and quickly entered the streamer’s “Top 10” most-watched movies. Melania Trump shared the film’s placement on social media, touting Melania as #1 in the U.S.

Like most streamers, Amazon’s list is self-reported, and the company does not disclose its methodology.

Melania Trump/X

As of Thursday, the film remains the streamer’s number one movie and sits at number three in the overall content rankings, behind the newly released Nicole Kidman-led series Scarpetta and the new murder-mystery series Young Sherlock.

Melania also leads Sinners, the most Oscar-nominated film in history, which is listed at number eight in the U.S as of Thursday, despite the fact that users must have the HBO Max add-on to stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

The news comes after the critically panned documentary spent about six weeks in theaters, where it earned $16.6 million worldwide—a paltry return on its very hefty price tag. The film’s opening weekend made more than analysts expected, bringing in roughly $7 million and making it one of the highest-earning non-musical documentaries. But the numbers quickly cratered after that.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly spent $40 million to acquire the project, which chronicles the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration last year from the first lady’s perspective. The company then spent upwards of $35 million on marketing, much of which was undermined by anti-Trumpers who defaced the film’s posters across the country.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: An advertisement for the “Melania: Twenty Days to History” documentary is seen defaced on February 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The controversial $40 million documentary chronicles First Lady Melania Trump’s experience during the 2024 Presidential election and grossed $7 million on opening weekend. An advertising campaign for the documentary in Los Angeles resulted in multiple posters at bus shelters being defaced. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

Critics slammed the film as “chillingly vain,” “exhaustingly boring,” and ultimately “unredeemable.”

Despite its low critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes (currently just 11%), the site’s fan-rated Popcornmeter boasts a 98% approval. The large gap between critic and fan reception broke the platform’s record for the biggest difference in opinion on a film between critics and fans.

The first lady’s victory lap over its “Top 10” placement on Amazon also comes after Amazon MGM Studios argued that the film’s streaming potential could make up for its massive box office losses. The studio plans to “recoup some of the cost of the film when it streams on Prime Video through advertising and Prime signups,” they said in a statement.