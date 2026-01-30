‘Melania’ Lands Rotten Tomatoes Score Worse Than ‘Cats’

The $75 million documentary about Melania Trump has received only an 8 percent rating among critics, according to early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Melania, which covers the first lady’s 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration last year, was widely panned, including by the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon, who called it “a level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless.”

The documentary’s rotten score, based on 10 reviews as of early Friday evening, managed to underperform that of the much-maligned Cats, the 2019 comedy musical that is still the butt of jokes. That film garnered a 19 percent rating on the Tomatometer.