Melania’s Epstein Bombshell Breaks Megyn Kelly‘s Brain

Megyn Kelly is very confused by Melania Trump’s sudden public effort to deny her association with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why did she do this?” Kelly asked in a clip from her Megyn Kelly Show on Friday. “That’s really what everyone was asking. Why? Like, everyone knows. Everyone knows in PR, once the storm has passed, you don’t do anything to bring it back upon you.”

“If she doesn’t want people talking about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, or whatever it was with Epstein, then she shouldn’t talk about her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein,” she continued, “especially when—has that been in the news? Have any of you been seeing that in the news? The news right now is non-stop Iran.”

Melania's speech reportedly blindsided White House staff, and even her own husband. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Kelly’s confusion comes after the first lady made a surprise statement about the deceased convicted sex trafficker on Thursday.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania Trump said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation. I have never been friends with Epstein,” she went on, adding, “To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”

According to MS NOW, Donald Trump was unaware that Mrs. Trump was going to make the remarks, but insisted on a phone call with the outlet that “she didn’t know” Epstein.

Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the Grand Foyer of the White House. One of Epstein's victims has since called on her husband to testify before Congress. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The newest public development about the first lady’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell is from the latest Epstein files dump, which included a 2002 email in which she wrote Maxwell, “Give me a call when you are back in NY,” which she’d signed, “Love, Melania.” The message was released two months ago and doesn’t explain the first lady’s peculiar timing.

Kelly speculated on Thursday, “Was this meant to distract people from Iran? Like, did they use Epstein to distract from Iran and then Iran to distract from Epstein? And then Epstein once again to distract from Iran? I have no idea, but I do know it’s very strange that, not being at the center of the storm, this woman who has been media-savvy now for 10 years, decided to make herself the center of it.”

Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) and Donald Trump, with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Kelly added that the first lady’s announcement was even stranger to her since, “Right now, as of this hour, it appears she’s responding to just little little tiny things that had been released about her that again, no one was talking about… so now we’ve spent the past 18 hours trying to figure out, what is it that has upset her? If there is something, unless this is just a way of distracting us from something.”

Trump in 2000 with future wife Melania, Epstein, and Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex crimes. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The conservative web show host who’s broken with Trump and her former home at Fox News over the Iran War, continued to try to make sense of the spectacle throughout the clip, arguing that the first lady “has been at the center of far bigger media storms and almost never talks. Almost never.” Though she noted that Trump’s “grab ‘em by the p----” comment in 2016 led her to give Fox News a brief sound bite to downplay it as “locker room talk.”

“But she does not kind of ever feel the need to go explain herself,” Kelly went on. “She’s like a royal in that way. You know how the royals never complain, never explain? That’s their motto. It’s kind of her motto, too.”

“We’re scratching our heads,” Kelly concluded, “It’s so bizarre.”