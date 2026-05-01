Meryl Streep Reveals ‘Beef’ With Legendary Co-Star

Meryl Streep was not always a fan of her Death Becomes Her co-star Goldie Hawn—and she revealed how the actress’s “hair” played a role in a new interview.

“She’s one of my buddies,” Streep, 76, told Vanity Fair, about Hawn, but “I had a beef with her.”

The two legendary stars starred together in the 1992 surrealistic black comedy, in which Streep’s character, Madeline Ashton, and Hawn’s, Helen Sharp, are frenemies embroiled in a battle for beauty, youth, and the affections of Dr. Ernest Menville, played by Bruce Willis.

Streep confessed tidbits from life on set. One of these revelations included Hawn’s chronic lateness, which clashed with Streep’s punctuality.

The 1992 film stars Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. Universal Pictures

“Goldie, she was always late to set,” Streep explained. “But she was so adorable. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying. But she’s late, and she had a red convertible, I remember, and she’d drive herself to set. So that was probably the problem.”

“She’d drive herself to set. She had her hair all…’ Oh gosh, sorry!” Streep continued, “And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’”

Meryl Streep said Goldie Hawn was "so adorable" on the sets of the film. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ultimately, Streep clarified, she and Hawn, 80, were friends. “I loved her. I love her,” she said. “She’s one of my buddies, and over the years, we’ve had some laughs about that movie because people love it. I thought it was like a documentary on Beverly Hills.”

Meryl Streep rewatching clips from "Death Becomes Her." YouTube/Vanity Fair

Streep also touched upon working with Willis, saying, “Oh, Bruce was divine.

“I guess he was a bad boy on certain sets and came with a little reputation for being difficult, but we had so much fun with him. He was such a gent, and so game, and willing to be ridiculous. I just thought he was wonderful,” the Oscar-winner remarked.

Death Becomes Her, directed by Robert Zemeckis, became a cult favorite film and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, before it was adapted into a Tony-winning musical, which the Daily Beast described as possessing “relentless, deliciously played, perfectly directed hilarity.”