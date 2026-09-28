Michael Che Reveals How He Feels About Colin Jost’s Famous Wife

Michael Che, 43, has shared his true feelings about Colin Jost’s marriage to Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson.

Che and Jost, 44, have co-anchored SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment for over a decade. Jost married Johansson, 41, in Oct. 2020 after dating for three years.

“You know what really bothers me about Colin being married to Scarlett Johansson?” Che said in the trailer for his Oct. 13 Netflix stand-up special, Shot in Minnesota. “It’s that he acts like it’s normal. Isn’t that f---ing annoying? He acts like it’s not a miracle.”

Colin Jost and Michael Che have co-anchored Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live” since 2014. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Che said his friend’s high-profile marriage to a Hollywood A-lister makes double dates challenging. Jost and Johansson live near Che, but Che jokes that dinner invitations from the couple are fraught. Che poked fun at the difference between Johansson and the women he dates.

Che and Jost “don’t live that far from each other,” Che said. “We live, like, five minutes away. Sometimes, he’ll call me and be like, ‘Hey, man, we’re having dinner at the house. It’s just me and Scarlett. Why don’t you bring a date? We could do a double date thing.’”

“I’m like, ‘I can’t bring the women that I date to Scarlett Johansson’s house,’” he continued. “I don’t need her calling my phone, like, ‘I think your date stole our silverware.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, she do that sometimes when she gets nervous.’”

“‘I’ll keep an eye out for you, Scar,’” he quipped. “‘Can I call you Scar?’”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost pose on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole REUTERS/Daniel Cole

This isn’t the first time Che has publicly flamed Jost’s relationship. The “Update” anchors swap jokes about twice a year, reading what the other has written on air. Che often uses the opportunity to humiliate Jost’s love life with a series of X-rated jokes about Johansson.

“Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping: I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” Jost was forced to read on the show in Dec. 2024. Cameras then cut to Johansson, who was watching from the audience, exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

Months after the segment, Johansson told InStyle she was shocked that “they went there,” she said.

“It was so gross,” she continued. “It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

In May 2025, she and Jost made Che eat his words. Johansson, who was hosting, joined the anchors at the Update desk at Che’s invitation. Che was going to read an apology Jost had written.

“You know, last time we did Joke Swap, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes comparing your vagina to Costco roast beef,” Che said to Johansson. “The fact is, I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never even seen a human vagina. And notice I said human. Because I once spent the summer on a farm. You feeling me? Maybe I’m just embarrassed about my own body. I can’t even take my hoodie off during sex because I have more nipples than a pregnant dog.”

The humiliation didn’t end there. Jost forced Che to keep the self-effacement going, apologizing to Jost in addition to Johansson.

“And Colin, I’m sorry too, because I owe you everything,” he continued. “When Colin discovered me, I was selling crack outside the Bronx Zoo. Now look at me, selling crack outside the American Girl doll store.“

“I’ve told thousands of jokes on ‘Update’ and gotten dozens of laughs,” Che told Jost. “But I’ve never said the three most important words of all: I love you.”